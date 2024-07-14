We called the Honor 90 “immaculate” in our review and it’s as cheap as Black Friday for Amazon Prime Day

Looking for the best-value Android smartphone in the Amazon Prime Day sale? This Honor 90 deal is a no-brainer

If there’s one thing we know for certain with Amazon’s regularly scheduled deals events, it’s that it’s a fantastic time to pick up a great-value Android smartphone on the cheap. Amazon Prime Day 2024 is no different, with the terrific Honor 90 dropping to its joint- lowest price of £300, down from an average of £348 on the site and matching last year’s Black Friday discount.

This is the first time it’s dropped below £300 this year, albeit by 1p. Read on to find out why there’s no better smartphone we recommend at this price in the Prime Day sales.

Did the Honor 90 get a good review?

In our full Honor 90 review last year , we awarded it four stars out of five.

last year we awarded it four stars out of five. It was very close to receiving an award badge – at this new low price, it would now be in contention.

What’s so good about the Honor 90?

Without a doubt, the best thing about the Honor 90 is its 90Hz OLED screen. When our smartphone expert, Jon Mundy, reviewed the phone last year, he called it “a straight up banger, and the best you can get for the money – or even a fair amount more.” It’s astonishingly colour accurate and gets incredibly bright, too.

At the time, we also praised the Honor 90’s design. With a curved, etched glass rear, the Honor 90 both looks and feels every bit like a premium handset – albeit without the exorbitant price tag.

Performance is also frankly incredible for the price. In our tests, it produced strong Geekbench performance scores, matching the Pixel 7a and outperforming the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

Are there any disadvantages to this Honor 90 deal?

Sadly, the Honor 90 isn’t IP-rated, which means it isn’t officially water or dust-proof.

We didn’t care for the rather puny mono speaker, so a decent pair of headphones is recommended.

Honor’s MagicOS software skin is still a bit messy, unfortunately, with a lot of preinstalled bloatware with some clunky visual design choices throughout.

How has the Honor 90’s price changed over time on Amazon?

At £300, the Honor 90 is the cheapest it’s ever been, matching the previous Black Friday record.

Its average price is around £348 – representing a saving of £49.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

As with all deals events, Amazon Prime Day is a busy period for the Expert Reviews time. We’ve been hard at work scouring the Amazon storefront for the very best deals – you can find out how we go about this by reading our dedicated article.

