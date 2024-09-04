Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2024: The results

Every year brings a deluge of new smartphones, with new cameras, processors and AI features to make them even more indispensable than the one you had before. Yet without good, reliable mobile connectivity, even the swishest smartphones are stripped of most of the stuff that makes them useful. When you need to find your way to a location, check your messages, show your event tickets or make a call, the lack of coverage or a fast connection can hold you back.

But which networks can you trust? Which will give you the speeds you’re looking for? Which will leave you high and dry? And which networks give you real value for money, and give you the data and features you need for a decent price?

For the fourth year running, we’re publishing our annual Mobile Network Awards, to answer all these questions and more. In partnership with YouGov, we surveyed over 4,000 of our readers to ask them for feedback on their current mobile network. We asked whether they consistently provide you with a fast enough connection for browsing the web or streaming video or music. You told us if you’re satisfied with your network’s customer service and whether you’re getting good value. We also asked whether you’d be likely to recommend your network to a friend or family member.

We’ve used all these responses to work out which networks are exceeding expectations, and which are falling short. You’ll find the results below. We’ve also picked out winners and Highly Commended runners up for customer service, value, reliability and performance. Read on to find out who has proved worthy of this year’s awards.