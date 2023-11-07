Black Friday mattress deals LIVE: The best savings on our favourite tried-and-tested models

We’re still in the early days of November, but that doesn’t mean brands haven’t already started ramping up their sales ahead of Black Friday. And if there’s one industry you can always count on for online sales, it’s the world of bed-in-a-box mattresses.

You can expect deals from companies such as Simba, Nectar and Eve at the best of times, but it is still true that some of the biggest discounts can be snatched up around peak deals times such as Black Friday and Christmas. This makes the winter an ideal time to invest in a new mattress.

This year, Black Friday falls on the 29 November: the last Friday of the month. That gives you plenty of time to decide what deals to be on the lookout for, as well as to peruse the discounts that are already live. As always, we have our finger on the pulse of Black Friday, using our knowledge and first-hand product testing to highlight the best deals on offer.

Read on for our live coverage of the top Black Friday mattress deals, which we will be keeping updated throughout the month.

The best Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE