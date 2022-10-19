Voxi review: The new king of no-frills mobile

Voxi review: What do you get?

Voxi offers cut-price recurring plans without any long-term commitments and, while these aren’t quite as cheap as similar packages from Giffgaff, Smarty and Lebara, they’re hard to quibble with on value for money.

For one thing, Voxi frequently does double- and even triple-data deals. For instance, at the time of writing, you can have 30GB, instead of the usual 15GB, for £10 per month, or 90GB instead of the regular 30GB for only £15 a month. If that wasn’t enticing enough, Voxi provides free data, outside your allowance, for certain activities. On the cheapest £10 deal, you get free data to use with the major social media services, but on the £12/20GB plan, you get free data for music streaming. Move up to the £15/£30GB plan, and free data for video streaming could be yours as well. It’s a great way to get the data you need for entertainment without spending big on an Unlimited plan.

Voxi offers an Unlimited plan, of course, but at £30 it’s a little more expensive, particularly when Smarty, Lebara and iD Mobile all sell Unlimited plans for less.

Voxi doesn’t go big on selling smartphones, but you can still get some of the latest, most desirable handsets bundled in with a Voxi plan. You effectively buy the phone on an interest-free loan from PayPal Credit, so you’re not getting any major savings on the usual price. All the same, you’re not paying over the odds either, with the prices very similar to what you’d find at Amazon or Carphone Warehouse. As a result, Voxi might be worth looking at if you’re after a new smartphone on a 30-month payment plan.

Simplicity is a Voxi strength, and it doesn’t offer any rollover or family-sharing features. Still, you’re free to change, pause or cancel your Voxi plan at any time, though any phone credit plan will be a different story. Value for money is its biggest plus point: Nearly 97% of the users we surveyed said they were satisfied with the network’s value for money, with 68% very satisfied. Despite stiff competition from Smarty, these results won Voxi our Best Value award.