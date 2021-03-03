Best battery charger 2024: Amazon savings to keep your batteries strong

The most significant thing that marks out one charger against another is its charging speed. Slower, cheaper chargers are usually labelled as overnight chargers, taking somewhere between six and nine hours to charge a set of AA batteries. Fast or rapid chargers work at much higher speeds, taking anywhere from four hours to under an hour to charge your batteries. This requires more technology to manage the voltage and ensure the batteries don’t overcharge or get too hot. As a result, they come with a higher price tag.

Watch out when comparing super-fast chargers, as the times stated might only apply to a specific size of battery with a specific capacity, not the 2,300mAh AAs you have in mind.

The other thing to look for is the design and how the charger gets its power. Some chargers plug directly into a mains socket with the batteries sitting upright, while others have the batteries sitting flat and connect through a separate mains cable. A growing number now charge through a micro USB socket, meaning you can plug the charger into any standard USB charger, or even your laptop and PC. This makes them especially compact and convenient and ideal for taking on a trip.

Is there anything else worth watching out for?

Batteries and battery chargers sold in the UK have to satisfy UK safety regulations, but it’s worth looking out for chargers with additional features that prevent overcharging or overheating, and that slow down the rate of charging to a trickle once the batteries near a full charge. NiMH and NiCad batteries don’t pose the same risks as lithium ion batteries, where there’s a chance of a thermal runaway causing an explosion or a fire, but you don’t want damaged batteries or a damaged charger if you can avoid it.

We’re also seeing some new chargers that provide more information on the status of the batteries they’re charging, usually on a simple backlit LCD display. This isn’t critical – the old systems of flashing red and green indicators work well enough – but if you want to know if a battery doesn’t seem to be charging properly or an indication of how long it’s going to take, then it doesn’t seem to add much to the cost.

Any tips for charging?

It’s usually fine to mix batteries of different sizes within the same charger, but you should avoid mixing batteries of different types (such as NiCad and NiMH), different voltages and capacities or old and new batteries. If you do, there’s a risk of damaging the batteries or affecting their capacity long-term. The risks are lower with chargers that charge batteries individually in slots, rather than the usual pairs, but overall it’s best to charge and use batteries of the same type, capacity and brand together, at the same time.

In some cases, you’ll only get the fastest charging times when you pair a charger with batteries from the same manufacturer, though in our tests the difference isn’t huge.