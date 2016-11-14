The best TV deals in 2024 this Prime Day, based on our detailed reviews and hands-on testing
Save money on the latest televisions from Samsung, TCL, Amazon and more with the best TV deals in the UK, based on our full reviews
There’s a steady stream of tasty TV deals on popular sets from many of the biggest manufacturers at the moment. Below, you’ll find our pick of the very best of them – whether you’re after a 32in TV for your bedroom or kitchen, a whopping great OLED to deliver unrivalled picture quality on film night, or a gaming TV with lightning-fast refresh rates and low input lag, there should be something for you.
But don’t be too disheartened if you don’t find something that catches your eye. The nature of the industry means that you may well find the TVs on offer below, most of which have hit record-low prices, are even cheaper in a few months.
Ultimately, most technology depreciates over time, meaning the longer you wait, the cheaper it will be. And that’s especially true once the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG launch their 2024 TV lineups to make last year’s TV some of the best value bargains going.
With that out of the way, let’s get cracking with the best TV deals currently available in the UK, but make sure you get in there as soon as possible because the most outstanding offers rarely last for long.
The best TV deals you can buy this month
1. 55in Hisense E7K Pro (avg £603, now £499)
Gamers looking for a TV bargain would do well to consider the E7K Pro from Hisense. It supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz, VRR, and ALLM, and delivers impressive picture accuracy across the full gamut of HDR formats, too. It cost £849 when we reviewed it last October – a price at which it was undercut by the similarly specified TCL C745. However, thanks to this tasty discount to £499 from an average of £603 on Amazon, it’s far more competitive and a significantly more appealing prospect.
Read our full Hisense E7K Pro review
2. 65in Hisense U8K (avg £1,284, now £1,149)
The U8K is a step up on the E7K Pro above as it uses a Mini LED backlight as well as a Quantum Dot filter. It’s very bright, has a great set of features and its 2.1.2-channel sound system delivers excellent audio. We had some slight hang-ups about its price when we reviewed it and as a result, only awarded it a four-star rating but it’s a far more appealing prospect with a massive amount knocked off its average price on Amazon.
Read our full Hisense U8K review
3. 55in Samsung S90C (avg £1,544, now £849)
The S90C is the cheaper of Samsung’s two Quantum Dot OLEDs and can’t quite match its spendier stablemate in the picture and audio quality departments. It also lacks the One Connect box cable management solution but despite these compromises, it’s still a sensational TV for the money. It was awarded our Best Buy award at launch but is better value than ever at this record-low price.
Read our full Samsung S90C review