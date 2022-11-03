Best Fire TV Stick 2024: Amazon slashes the price of its media streamers for Prime Day

A streaming stick is an internet-connected device that plugs into your TV and allows you to stream TV series and movies from a range of apps and services – and Amazon makes some of the best in the business.

Every model in its Fire TV range will stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, NOW, Apple TV Plus and all the major UK catch-up services. What’s more, each one comes with a bundled Alexa remote, enabling you to search through and browse your favourite services using voice commands.

Amazon sells four different Fire TV Sticks, along with the Fire TV Cube streaming box, but which one is the right one for you? To find out, I’ve tested the different Fire TV Sticks to look at how they differ, how they perform and whether they provide great value for money. You’ll find my verdicts in the reviews below. And if you’re interested in the alternatives to Amazon’s streaming range, head over to our best streaming stick guide, where you’ll also find the best devices from Roku, Sky and Google.