Best Fire TV Stick 2024: Amazon slashes the price of its media streamers for Prime Day
Amazon sells a range of Fire TV sticks and devices for streaming, and we’ve tested them all
A streaming stick is an internet-connected device that plugs into your TV and allows you to stream TV series and movies from a range of apps and services – and Amazon makes some of the best in the business.
Every model in its Fire TV range will stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, NOW, Apple TV Plus and all the major UK catch-up services. What’s more, each one comes with a bundled Alexa remote, enabling you to search through and browse your favourite services using voice commands.
Amazon sells four different Fire TV Sticks, along with the Fire TV Cube streaming box, but which one is the right one for you? To find out, I’ve tested the different Fire TV Sticks to look at how they differ, how they perform and whether they provide great value for money. You’ll find my verdicts in the reviews below. And if you’re interested in the alternatives to Amazon’s streaming range, head over to our best streaming stick guide, where you’ll also find the best devices from Roku, Sky and Google.
Best Fire TV Stick: At a glance
|Best cheap Fire TV Stick
|Fire TV Stick Lite (~£35)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best mid-range Fire TV Stick
|Fire TV Stick 4K (~£60)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best Fire TV Stick
|Fire TV 4K Max (~£70)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test streaming sticks
I test streaming sticks by setting them up – plugging them directly into a test TV and using any supplied cable and adaptor – then running through the process to connect to Wi-Fi and install a range of streaming apps. After that, most of the testing comes down to simply using it, browsing through the home screen and clicking through to recommendations, apps and channels. I’ll explore the different apps and streaming services and use voice commands – where supported – to locate and launch specific content or search for different films and programmes by actor, genre, director and so on. I’ll also test the remote to see how effectively it works, along with any buttons designed to launch specific services or features.
Once I’ve got some shows and movies up and running, I’ll look at video and audio quality compared to other devices. I’ll check for 4K, HDR and audio format compatibility with those services that support it, using Dolby Vision, for example, on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, or HDR10 with Netflix. If Dolby Atmos is supported, I’ll connect the stick to a compatible TV and/or soundbar to check how the immersive audio translates. Throughout the whole process, I’ll also check for performance, to see how responsive the user interface feels, how quickly the stick switches to high-quality video streams, and whether there are any signs of buffering or freezing.
The best Fire TV Stick to buy in 2024
1. Fire TV Stick (3rd gen): Best entry-level Fire TV Stick
Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… good performance and 1080p streaming with strong HDR support
Not so great for… 4K TVs and streaming services
The third iteration of the base Fire TV Stick, this model is fast, simple to use and generally perfect for anyone looking for a high-quality 1080p media streamer, as the Fire TV Stick supports streaming of up to 60fps in Full HD.
If you have an HDR TV (HDR stands for High Dynamic Range, which is a method of delivering deeper, brighter and more true-to-life colours), you’ll be happy to know that this Fire Stick adds support for HDR formats HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, as well as support for audio formats Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital.
Also new in the third-gen model is a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, which helps to keep the Fire TV interface running smoothly.
Besides all that, this streamer includes access to all the standard Fire TV apps and an Alexa remote, the latest iteration of which adds the ability to control your TV’s power and volume settings from the remote itself.
Read our full Fire TV Stick review
Key details – Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube; Resolution: Up to 1080p; HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG; Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac; Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus; Smart assistant: Amazon Alexa; Storage: 8GB; Operating system: Fire OS
2. Fire TV Stick Lite: Best cheap Fire TV Stick
Price when reviewed: £35 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… 1080p streaming for less, HDR support
Not so great for… Dolby Atmos support and people who want just one remote
What separates the Fire TV Stick Lite from the standard model? The answer is: not much. The Lite model offers the same UI and apps, the same 60fps 1080p streaming, and the same HDR format support as the standard stick.
The major differences are that the Fire TV Stick Lite has less fully-fledged Dolby Atmos support and remote control options. The Lite model only offers Dolby Atmos via HDMI passthrough, which means that if your TV or receiver cannot transcode multi-channel audio then you may be stuck with standard stereo. The Fire TV Stick Lite cannot also control your TV’s volume or power from the Alexa remote.
If you don’t care about the above features, then there’s no real reason not to plump for the Fire TV Stick Lite and save yourself £10 compared to the standard model.
Read our full Fire TV Stick Lite review
Key details – Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube; Resolution: Up to 1080p; HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG; Wi-Fi: Dual-band 802.11ac; Audio support: Dolby Atmos (HDMI passthrough only); Smart assistant: Amazon Alexa; Storage: N/A; Operating system: Fire OS
3. Fire TV Stick 4K: Best-value 4K Fire TV stick
Price when reviewed: £60 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… excellent 4K streaming and HDR support, snappy performance
Not so great for… those who like to install a lot of apps and games
Fire TV interface and a full stable of apps? Check. Alexa remote with TV power and volume controls? Check. HDR and Dolby Atmos support? Check. Yep, that sounds like an Amazon Fire TV Stick all right.
However, this model does have one obvious edge over lower-tier models, and that’s the ability to stream compatible titles in Ultra HD should you have a 4K TV.
The addition of Dolby Vision HDR support is also a big bonus for compatible TVs, and the upgraded Wi-Fi “antenna technology” promises to ensure stutter-free streaming of 4K HDR content.
Aside from the 4K upgrade, there’s little to get excited about, but there doesn’t need to be as the price is so reasonable. All told this is one of the best-priced and most capable 4K media streamers available.
Read our full Fire Stick 4K review
Key details – Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube; Resolution: Up to 3,840 x 2,160p (4K) at up to 60fps; HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG; Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus; Smart assistant: Amazon Alexa; Storage: 8GB; Operating system: Fire OS
4. Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Best Fire TV Stick overall
Price when reviewed: £70 | Check price at Amazon
Great for… slick 4K HDR streaming, running apps and Android games
Not so great for… cost-conscious buyers
If you’re someone who likes to get in at the top of the line, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as the name would suggest, is the most complete media streamer Amazon has to offer. The Max has all the features of Amazon’s basic 4K streamer and adds a few bells and whistles to boot.
The brightest and boldest new feature of the Max is the addition of Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which allows for better bandwidth and lower power consumption during 4K streaming. That is, if you have a Wi-Fi 6 capable setup – but even if you don’t, it’s still great futureproofing as the format will become the standard eventually.
You also get an upgraded quad-core processor and GPU, so the UI and apps are just that bit slicker and quicker than the cheaper models in the range, and this extra power means that you can also view live picture-in-picture feeds from devices such as your home security cameras.
Naturally, you can still connect to your Amazon smart speakers for immersive surround-sound playback.
Read our full Fire TV Stick 4K Max review
Key details – Streaming services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Now, Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, YouTube; Resolution: Up to 3,840 x 2,160p (4K) at 60fps; HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG; Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6); Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus; Smart assistant: Amazon Alexa; Storage: 8GB; Operating system: Fire OS