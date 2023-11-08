Black Friday 2024 smartphone deals: Today’s BEST mobile savings – LIVE

It’s the start of November and you know what that means? Black Friday is but a handful of short weeks away and already we’re beginning to see some great deals on smartphones appearing on retailer sites across the web.

We’re yet to see the flood of deals we’re expecting when the big day arrives but there are still plenty of savings to be scooped up — but which smartphone deals are worth considering and which should you kick to the curb?

That’s where we can help. Rather than wasting your own precious time wading through the morass of handset “bargains” retailers are throwing out there, our team of experts is busy doing the work for you, carefully selecting the best from a wide range of retailers so you can put a shortlist together quickly and with very little effort.

And if you don’t find what you’re looking for in the list below, we will be regularly updating this live blog for the entire month of November – so it’s worth checking back in to see if something else pops up.