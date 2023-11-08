Expert Reviews

Black Friday 2024 smartphone deals: Today’s BEST mobile savings – LIVE

Deals
Black Friday smartphone deals live. Front and back of grey Google Pixel 8 on purple background

Black Friday smartphone deals have landed and our team of experts have hand picked the very best bargains

It’s the start of November and you know what that means? Black Friday is but a handful of short weeks away and already we’re beginning to see some great deals on smartphones appearing on retailer sites across the web.

We’re yet to see the flood of deals we’re expecting when the big day arrives but there are still plenty of savings to be scooped up — but which smartphone deals are worth considering and which should you kick to the curb?

That’s where we can help. Rather than wasting your own precious time wading through the morass of handset “bargains” retailers are throwing out there, our team of experts is busy doing the work for you, carefully selecting the best from a wide range of retailers so you can put a shortlist together quickly and with very little effort.

And if you don’t find what you’re looking for in the list below, we will be regularly updating this live blog for the entire month of November – so it’s worth checking back in to see if something else pops up.

The best Black Friday 2024 smartphone deals – LIVE

10:03 | 04 Nov

A brilliant bargain on one of our favourite budget phones

Our mobile phones expert, Ben Johnston, was impressed when he reviewed the Honor 200 Lite in the summer. He didn’t like its performance but loved its long battery life, fantastic main camera and slim, light design. It was great value at £240 when he reviewed it, too, but at £179 it’s a simply unbelievable bargain. If you need a smartphone on the cheap and won’t compromise on battery life or camera quality, this is a brilliant bargain.

View deal at Amazon

09:55 | 04 Nov

Grab a Google Pixel 8a on contract for a song

Google Pixel 8a face down on the edge of a circular table

When we’re working out if a contract deal is any good, we’ll consider many different factors, but the most important one is the total cost of the phone and monthly payments over the full length of the contract versus the cost of buying the phone outright. This contract from Carphone Warehouse, courtesy of ID mobile ticks all our boxes. Over the two years of the contract you’re getting 500GB of data for £15 per month and an up-front payment of £49 for the phone and the total over two years works out less than buying the phone SIM-free at £499. That, in our book, makes this one a super bargain. The phone’s not half bad, either.

View deal at Carphone Warehouse

09:35 | 04 Nov

Bag a Moto for less for a limited time

One of the first deals we’ve spotted so far is a nice little discount on this budget Motorola blower: the Moto G14. With an extra  tenner off its recent price of £99, and that price drop of £40 from the original price of £140, it’s quite the bargain. It comes with a 6.5in Full HD+ OLED display and 128GB of storage, twin cameras and a big 5,000mAh battery, it’s the perfect emergency backup phone, or one for the kids.

View deal at Amazon

09:05 | 04 Nov

Grab an iPhone 16 on contract for less

The Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand against a blurred background

Buy an iPhone outright and you’ll be paying a premium over most Android brands, but if you’re careful about the contract you choose, you can get yourself quite the bargain — like this one from Carphone Warehouse in its early Black Friday deals selection. Pay £159 up front and you get 500GB of data for £30 a month from ID Mobile. Total it all up and the cost to you over the 24 month contract is £879 — that’s only £80 more than the cost of the phone, meaning you’re getting two years of 500GB data for a mere £3.32 a month.

View deal at Carphone Warehouse

