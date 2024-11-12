Philips OLED759 review: A consummate entry-level OLED

Philips OLED759 review: Image quality

Despite being Philips’ entry-level OLED TV, the OLED759’s standard dynamic range picture presets include an exceptionally wide-ranging set of options. The default Crystal Clear preset, for instance, delivers SDR with a white level of 477cd/m2, compared with the 269cd/m2 you get in the accuracy-focused Filmmaker Mode.

Delving into the TV’s menus reveals that there’s a very good reason for the relatively aggressive approach of the OLED759’s Crystal Clear mode: namely that it deploys a ‘Perfect Natural Reality’ feature designed to turn SDR into HDR. Philips isn’t the only TV brand to deploy such a conversion system, but for the most part, I was pleasantly surprised by how effective it is.

Not least because while it greatly boosts the brightness and intensity of the lightest peaks in an SDR picture, it doesn’t try to do so much with more ‘regular’ parts of the picture that they become peaky or unnatural. The bright peaks don’t look too extreme either; they still feel as if they belong with the rest of the picture, rather than looking like over-stressed digital augmentations. In fact, in this respect, the OLED759’s SDR to HDR transformation arguably works more effectively and consistently than similar systems on Philips’ step-up OLED TVs.

The best aspect of the OLED759’s SDR to HDR transformation in Crystal Clear mode, though, is how well the system expands the colour range and saturation. This ensures that bright parts of the picture don’t look washed out, and gives you a sense of the wider gamuts used for almost all HDR mastering without tones – even skin tones – becoming unbalanced or unnatural.