The best Black Friday air fryer deals on tried-and-tested models – LIVE

Our best Black Friday air deals round-up highlights reals savings on reliable, expert-tested models from brands like Ninja, Instant and more

We’re officially in the run-up to Black Friday, which means some of the best Black Friday air fryer deals have already started rolling in. While Black Friday itself technically falls on the last Friday of the month, which is 29 November this year, most brands and retailers will be dropping early offers throughout the whole month. 

If previous years are anything to go by, the air fryer will once again be one of the most sought-after items of the sales event. These handy countertop cookers have taken the UK by storm in recent years, thanks to their ability to cook food more quickly than ovens while using less electricity, saving you both time and money.

Snapping up an air fryer at a discount during Black Friday, therefore, is a great idea. It isn’t, however, as simple as it sounds. Not all air fryers are created equal and many Black Friday deals can be misleading or straight-up terrible value. That’s where we come in. Using price-tracking software and product knowledge based on our dozens of air fryer reviews, we can ensure that the deals we recommend represent real discounts on quality air fryers that are actually worth buying.

Keep reading below for our selection of the best air fryer deals of the Black Friday season so far, as we offer live updates on the top offers as and when they go live.

11:02 | 01 Nov

Get Ninja’s latest air fryer for less – plus some neat freebies

The Ninja DoubleStack XL is the perfect option for crowded countertops and smaller kitchens, arranging its dual baskets vertically instead of horizontally. The copper-trim version of this 9.5L air fryer is currently back at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday, dropping to just £230 from a lofty launch price of £270. Snap it up now and get free delivery, as well as a free set of silicone tongs and an apron.

View deal at Ninja

10:37 | 01 Nov

Welcome to my Black Friday air fryer deals liveblog

Kitchen staff writer and all-round good egg Jamie Stedmond reporting for duty. The initial Black Friday air fryer deals are currently being sorted through, so bear with me while I select the best one I can find. After that, it’s all systems go, so be sure to check back here throughout the month for regular updates on the top offers currently available.

