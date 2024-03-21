Amazon’s March deals event is almost upon us, so don’t miss out on the savings on home, tech, fitness and beauty products

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is now here – it runs 25-31 March 2025 – and the good news is that, unlike Amazon’s Prime Day events, most discounts are up for grabs whether you’re a Prime member or not.

We’ll be here from now until the end of March, posting our favourite deals from the event, as chosen by our team of expert deals hunters. What’s more, we’re only going to be posting deals of products we’ve tried, tested and reviewed ourselves, unless we’ve a good reason not to (and even then, we’ll tell you why it’s worth your attention).

Whether you’re considering a smartphone upgrade, a new TV, want to finally get that air fryer you’ve been thinking about or just feel like browsing for a little treat, you’re sure to find something great on our live blog.

We’ll be updating our live pages every day with new and exciting deals, so be sure to keep this tab open and check back regularly to see what’s just dropped.

Amazon Spring Deal Day Offers

11:50 | 25 March



We gave the Beam (Gen 2) four stars and a Recommended award when we reviewed it at £449, but you can now pick it up for £339 in either black or white – that’s terrific value. Especially as it’s made our our best soundbar roundup as the best option under £500. Cute, compact and with excellent sound performance with Dolby Atmos onboard, the Beam 2 has been as low as £299 in the Boxing Day sales, but according to the price-tracking tool we use to assess deals, £339 is significantly below the £405 average the soundbar has cost over the past 180 days.

View deal at Amazon

11:40 | 25 March



Our Head of Reviews Jonathan Bray has picked out this great deal on our favourite Ring doorbell – the 2024 battery edition. It makes our line up of the best video doorbells thanks to its head-to-toe field of view (so you can keep an eye on parcels left on your doorstep), colour night vision, excellent picture quality and two-way talk. The only real downside? You’ll have to pay a monthly subscription to store and access video clips.

View deal at Amazon

11:30 | 25 March



It’s fair to say that most air fryers can be, well, ugly. But not the Our Place Wonder Oven. Its cute, countertop design and pleasant pastel colourways have seen it earn millions of likes on social media. And there’s substance beneath that style as it impressed our reviewer in testing, earning four stars out of five and our Recommended award. We saw it drop to £150 on the Our Place website over Black Friday, but this is an all-time low price for Amazon, with free next-day delivery if you’re on Prime.

View deal at Amazon

15:30 | 24 March



Our first ‘lowest price ever’ alert of the 2025 Spring deals even comes courtesy of the Blink Outdoor camera. Often available for around the £50 mark, this is the first time we’ve seen it as low as £30. We’ve not tested this model specifically, but we are big fans of the Blink Mini 2 indoor camera, as seen in our best home security cameras round up. Customer reviews suggest the Blink Outdoor has the same great picture quality and easy set up, and it runs on two AA batteries.

View deal at Amazon

How can we spot a good deal?

Our team of expert reviewers have tested hundreds of products over the years. In fact, because we’re always reviewing new products and updating our best-buy pages, we are able to keep track of price fluctuations throughout the year, too.

This means we’re able to spot a good price or deal when we see it. What’s more, we’ll always be transparent about a product’s price on Amazon, using its average price across the year as an indication of how much you’re actually saving. This also helps us to avoid using those often inflated RRPs, which can trick you into thinking a deal is much better than it actually is.

What sort of deals can I expect to see?

Amazon Spring Deal Days is a site-wide event, so you can find savings on everything from toiletries and toothbrushes to lawnmowers, air fryers and more. We’ve covered a few Amazon events in our time and, in our experience, you can expect to find some of the best savings on consumer technology as well as home and garden products such as air fryers, lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners.

It goes without saying that Amazon’s own products including Kindle, Fire TV sticks and Echo speakers are normally also heavily discounted during such events. If you’ve been toying with splurging on a new e-reader, now is probably a good time to buy one.

Amazon says to expect: “Hundreds of thousands of deals and epic discounts, including products from popular brands, such as Shark, Adidas, Ninja, Philips and more. Amazon.co.uk/springdealdays will offer up to 45% off products across a range of categories, such as everyday essentials, home, electronics, and more, with fast and convenient delivery, helping customers to get the most out of Spring.”

To give you an idea of what kind of savings you can expect, we’ve picked out a few of our favourite deals from last year’s event.

Google Pixel 7 Pro at its lowest-ever price

Last year, we saw Google’s Pixel 7 Pro reduced to just £534, which was a £199 saving on its average Amazon price of £833 and an all-time low on the website. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro at an all-time low

In Amazon’s Spring Sale last year, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro were reduced to an all-time low of £139. That’s £60 off their average price, which is a solid saving on these ANC in-ear headphones. Only £30 for the Echo Dot

With an average price of £44, our favourite compact smart speaker was just £30 at last year’s Amazon spring sale.