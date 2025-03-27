I’ve seen TCL’s new C-series QD-Mini LED TVs, and they look extremely good value

TCL continues to make waves in the TV industry by ruthlessly undercutting the competition with supersized models at frankly ludicrous prices.

Over the past 12 months, it has brought us the exceptional TCL C855K, which won our Best Buy award, the highly recommended TCL Q9BK, and the TCL P755K, which television expert John Archer described as “another budget TCL TV hero”.

Based on what I saw in Paris this week, the Chinese manufacturer’s latest crop of 4K TVs are well-positioned to continue that rich vein of form. At a launch event in the heart of the French capital, I got up close and personal with TCL’s new C series lineup and the jewel in its quantum dot Mini LED crown, the X11K, which debuted at CES in January.

