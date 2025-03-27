I’ve seen TCL’s new C-series QD-Mini LED TVs, and they look extremely good value
Our Tech Editor was in Paris to check out the latest additions to TCL’s aggressively priced Mini LED TV lineup
TCL continues to make waves in the TV industry by ruthlessly undercutting the competition with supersized models at frankly ludicrous prices.
Over the past 12 months, it has brought us the exceptional TCL C855K, which won our Best Buy award, the highly recommended TCL Q9BK, and the TCL P755K, which television expert John Archer described as “another budget TCL TV hero”.
Based on what I saw in Paris this week, the Chinese manufacturer’s latest crop of 4K TVs are well-positioned to continue that rich vein of form. At a launch event in the heart of the French capital, I got up close and personal with TCL’s new C series lineup and the jewel in its quantum dot Mini LED crown, the X11K, which debuted at CES in January.
Before I delve into what I saw, it’s important to note that several of the sets on show won’t be coming to the UK. The aforementioned TCL X11K isn’t being released here, and we’re missing out on the C9K, too.
That leaves three key models: the TCL C8K, TCL C7K and TCL C6K, all of which use the brand’s seventh-generation quantum dot Mini LED panels and run the Google TV OS. In addition to these improved CSOT HVA (Huaxing Vertical Alignment) panels, the trio get a more efficient processing chip and updated light algorithms to boost their SDR performance.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at their key features and how much they’ll set you back if you’ve decided that now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment experience.
TCL C8K: The QD-Mini LED flagship
The C8K is the successor to the C855K and is the brightest, most expensive model making its way to these shores. TCL says it’s capable of outputting highlights of up to 5,000 nits and has “up to” 4,000 independent dimming zones to help it deliver striking contrast. Contrast performance is said to be further enhanced by a special coating on the CrystGlow WHVA panel, which also seeks to reduce reflections on the panel.
However, picture quality is just one part of the story. Like many of the TCL TVs we’ve reviewed in recent times, the C8K is extremely well-specified. There’s support for all four major HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – while a native 144Hz refresh rate and the ability to hit 288Hz via frame interpolation are big bonuses for large-screen gamers.
On the audio front, the C8K has an in-built sound system designed and tuned by luxury brand Bang & Olufsen. First announced at CES, “Audio by Bang & Olufsen” sees the C8K equipped with a 6.2.2-channel arrangement that I’d expect to surpass the sound delivered by most price-comparable TVs.
Unlike the Panasonic Z95B and Philips OLED+910, which have forward-firing soundbars underneath their panels, the C8K’s audio channels are squeezed into the panel housing, which means all you’ll be looking at is the screen.
TCL C8K: Screen sizes and pricing
- 65in TCL C8K: £1,599
- 75in TCL C8K: £1,999
- 85in TCL C8K: £2,799
- 98in TCL C8K: £4,799
TCL C7K: The perfect middle ground?
The C7K is a sizeable step down from the C8K in the brightness and dimming zone departments. It also uses a less advanced CrystGlow HVA panel in place of the WHVA panel found on its most expensive stablemate, so it isn’t quite as impressive a performer when viewed at an angle.
However, based on the limited look I got at the two TVs, the difference isn’t quite as glaring as you might think. Peaks of up to 3,000 nits were enough to deliver an engaging picture in what was a demo space with a high level of ambient light, and 2,048 dimming zones is certainly not to be sniffed at.
HDR support covers HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and the gaming and audio specifications are identical to those of the C8K, save for the enormous 115in model, which trades Audio by B&O for a 4.2.2-channel Onkyo audio system.
In my eyes, the C7K looks to strike the best balance of price and performance, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that it’s going to be available in the widest range of sizes.
TCL C7K: Screen sizes and pricing
- 50in TCL C7K: £799
- 55in TCL C7K: £999
- 65in TCL C7K: £1,399
- 75in TCL C7K: £1,799
- 85in TCL C7K: £2,199
- 98in TCL C7K: £4,299
- 115in TCL C7K: £12,999
TCL C6K: The entry-level QD-Mini LED model
We’ve seen the price of Mini LED sets decrease as the technology matures, but even still, I was shocked to see how aggressively priced TCL’s entry-level QD-Mini LED model is. Its RRP is lower than the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED, and its specifications are highly competitive.
TCL didn’t state how bright the TV can go, so it remains to be seen whether the C6K will top the Omni Mini LED, which peaks at over 1,000 nits, but both TVs have more than 500 dimming zones and a 2.1-channel sound system that supports Dolby Atmos.
A native refresh rate of 144Hz is fantastic for a Mini LED TV at this kind of price, and there’s support for other key gaming features such as VRR, FreeSync Premium Pro and ALLM. For those willing to sacrifice a higher refresh rate to save some money, there’ll be a 60Hz model being sold as the C6KS. Pricing for this model is TBC.
One final thing to note about the C6K is its stand. While the C7K and C8K both use central pedestals (except the 115in C7K), the C6K uses feet. These can be installed in two positions, however, so you’re still able to situate the TV on narrower AV cabinets.
TCL C6K: Screen sizes and pricing
- 55in TCL C6K: £799
- 65in TCL C6K: £999
- 75in TCL C6K: £1,499
- 85in TCL C6K: £1,899
- 98in TCL C6K: £3,199
What else did TCL showcase in Paris?
In addition to the three TVs above, TCL showed off the TCL P8K QLED (pictured below), a couple of new soundbars, a gaming monitor and smartphones and tablets that use the fourth-gen version of its Nxtpaper display technology.
I was slightly disappointed to learn that the brand’s new flagship 7.1.4-channel soundbar – the TCL C85H – won’t be sold in the UK. Over here, we’ll be getting the Q65H, with a reduced 5.1 channel count.
The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus tablet (RRP €249) and TCL 60 SE 5G smartphone (RRP €189) look like appealing devices for budget-conscious buyers. The latter is one of six new phones in TCL’s 60 series, and we’ll be trying to get our hands on review samples of at least a couple of these in the coming months.
We plan to put TCL’s new C-series TVs through their paces too, so be sure to check back for full reviews of what appear to be very promising and value-orientated Mini LED options.