Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus review: This budget-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar is a bit of a steal

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus review: Performance

Amazon designates this soundbar as a 3.1-channel system. I’d describe its sound as bright, wide and rather dry. Behind the fabric grille are a trio of tweeters (assigned to left, centre and right channels), and two woofers. These unite for a soundstage that extends left and right, and there’s a crisp, sharp edge to its presentation.

With Dolby Atmos encoded audio, the soundbar creates an impressively wide soundstage, though the lack of up-firing drivers removes its ability to convey height effects. Even so, with Plankton the Movie (Netflix, Dolby Atmos), directional sound effects are very distinct; bubbles surface left and right during the Nickelodeon title intro, while the flight of squawking seagulls pans convincingly across the speaker array.

While Amazon doesn’t specify wattage, there’s a respectable level of volume, which I think makes it suitable for small to average-sized living rooms.

Testing with Mad Max: Fury Road (Blu-ray, Dolby Atmos), the opening pursuit sequence retains its celebrated sense of motion, even if rear surround effects are absent. As Max makes his escape, pursuing motorcycles and hot rods enter the picture left and right, rather than overhead. Still, the direction of sonic travel remains reminiscent of a larger home theatre system.

A 5.1.2-channel test tone sweep confirms that height channel information is amalgamated with rear channel content, and delivered via the soundbar’s left and right drivers. Inevitably, bass response is limited, with low frequencies only becoming truly noticeable around 50Hz. At around 30Hz, the bar merely makes a plaintive buzz.