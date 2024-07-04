The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the best sub-£400 phone I’ve tested this year

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review: Performance and battery life

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset is solid enough and it sees the Edge 50 Fusion performing competently alongside the competition – not storming ahead but not lagging behind either. Only the Nothing Phone (2a) struggles to keep up, with the Edge 50 Fusion outpacing it by around 14% in the multi-core test.

Interestingly, the Nothing Phone (2a) makes up for its lacklustre CPU performance by hitting the best frame rates of the selection in both the on-screen and off-screen portions of the GFXBench tests. The Edge 50 Fusion is level with the rest of the competition in the off-screen component and a handful of frames better than the Xiaomi in the on-screen component.

In use, the Fusion doesn’t deliver seamless performance with demanding 3D games but is more than sufficient for more casual content like Candy Crush and Solitaire. I even got Asphalt 9: Legends running fairly smoothly, albeit on the lowest graphical settings.

I was extremely suspicious of the Edge 50 Fusion’s battery life result, not least because the Redmi Note 13 Pro uses the same processor and underperformed here, but after running it again I achieved the same fantastic result of just over 27 hours. That has it joining the Nothing Phone (2a) on our best phone battery life list.

Things continue to look good after the battery dies, because 68W is some of the fastest charging you can get for this price. Using the provided plug, I juiced the battery up to 50% in around 15 minutes and on to full in less than 40.

