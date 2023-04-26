Best Black Friday headphones deals: Our expert’s pick of the bargains – LIVE
Fancy some cut-price headphones? This is your hub for the best savings on elite Black Friday buys
Bargain hunters, rejoice! Black Friday is almost upon us, meaning tantalising headphones deals are popping up left, right and centre.
Although the big day is still a few weeks away – Black Friday falls on Friday, 29 November this year – we’re already seeing offers on headphones of every style and in every price bracket.
So, regardless of whether you’re in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones or the best noise-cancelling headphones in the business, there’s bound to be a discount on an option that meets your requirements.
With lots of brands and retailers hyping up their offers, it can be tricky to discern the dud deals from the humdingers. That’s where I come in. I’ve tested hundreds of headphones during my time with Expert Reviews and will use this page to point you towards what I deem the most enticing discounts on award-winning options over the coming weeks.
The best Black Friday headphones deals – LIVE
17:37 | 4 Nov
Attention bass lovers
Sony’s over-ear WH-1000XM5 are among the best over-ear headphones going and many people (myself included) will be keeping their eyes peeled for deals on them in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those wanting cheaper Sony headphones may wish to consider the Sony ULT Wear.
They’re a step down in quality from the XM5 both in terms of ANC and audio reproduction, but their ULT Power modes will get your head throbbing with their ridiculously potent bass response and bassline fanatics may find them an attractive proposition at just £129. You can pick them up a tiny bit cheaper at Amazon, but buying them from John Lewis also nets you a four-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.
16:29 | 4 Nov
John Lewis members can grab £50 off a pair of Jabra earbuds
The Jabra Elite 8 Active are a rock-solid pair of wireless earbuds, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a case that’s dust-tight and splashproof. They’re more than just rugged, however, offering impressive ANC and enjoyable sound quality, resulting in us awarding them with a Recommended badge in our Elite 8 Active review.
Typically retailing for £130, they’re available to John Lewis members for a special price of £80. Membership is free, signing up doesn’t take more than a few minutes, and provides access to other discounts across the site. Once signed up, you’ll need to use the code JABRA50 to make a saving.
14:14 | 4 Nov
Grab some of the most popular over-ear noise-cancellers I’ve tested for under £50
I’m kickstarting my Black Friday headphones deals coverage with a great price on a pair of over-ears I see everywhere I go. I described the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 as “the ultimate budget ANC headphones” when I reviewed them in 2021 and countless Londoners are still rocking them three years on.
That’s to be expected given how good their noise cancellation is for the money, and they’re some of the comfiest over-ears around, too. You can currently pick them up in blue, black or pink for £48, down from an average price of £67. We’ve seen them available at that price before – so this isn’t a deal for the ages – but you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.
You may also want to consider the company’s Space One headphones. My colleague Ben Johnston said they were “stellar value” in his Anker Soundcore Space One review review, at which point they cost £90. They’re now down to just £60.