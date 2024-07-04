Blink Mini 2 review: The smallest outdoor security camera

Having tested many such cameras over the years, I can tell you that not every camera is equal in this regard. Some are very slow to respond and take ages to bring up the camera’s live view – a problem if you’re attempting to respond remotely to a burglary at your property – while others are more rapid.

The good news is the Blink Mini 2 falls into the latter category. Across all of my tests, I found that it was faster than the Blink Mini to respond, taking an average of seven seconds to go from detection to live view over my local Wi-Fi network and an average of eight seconds over cellular. It wasn’t as quick as the Ring Indoor camera, however, which took on average four and five seconds to complete this task over Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

Image quality is pretty good. It’s superior to the original Mini, with a sharper, higher contrast image, and the wider view means positioning the camera so that it has a full view of your room is super simple. The really big upgrade, however, is to night vision.

Helped by the bright LED light, this camera can capture images in full colour at night, but that’s not much use if you want the camera to remain incognito. Fortunately, you can turn off the LED light in favour of monochrome infrared night vision and in this mode, it‘s a lot sharper than the original Mini.

I found person detection worked well in my tests, ignoring my cat but alerting me whenever a human member of the family walked in front of the camera. It’s super easy to add motion and privacy zones in the Blink app.