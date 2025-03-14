Achieve the extraordinary with AI in Microsoft 365

Long-term subscribers to Microsoft 365 will know how brilliant the suite of productivity tools is for daily use, whether it’s filtering emails, drafting an essay or moving your files from device to device in the cloud.

But in 2025, Microsoft 365 just got a whole lot better thanks to artificial intelligence. Copilot, Microsoft’s powerful AI companion, has been cleverly integrated into everything from Word and PowerPoint to OneNote and Excel.

Whether you’re an AI novice or a veteran, Copilot in Microsoft 365 will take both your creativity and productivity to the next level, all protected by Microsoft’s world-class security measures¹. Here’s how.

Create and polish with flair

First and foremost, artificial intelligence in Microsoft 365 can supercharge your creativity, unlocking things you may not have even considered.

Take Word, for example. There’s nothing more intimidating than a blank document and sometimes just getting started can seem like a monumental struggle.

With the Microsoft 365 upgrade, you can give Copilot an instruction to get you started, whether it’s an idea for a short story, a recipe featuring select ingredients or an itinerary for a work trip. It can unblock your writer’s block in seconds.

And it doesn’t end there. If you’ve written something yourself, you can ask Copilot to refine it, add to it or change the style to your liking, all with a few strokes of the keyboard.

This groundbreaking generative AI can also be the bedrock of your next PowerPoint presentation. Say you want to build a deck based on your recent trip to Rome to share with friends. You can just give Copilot a few key details about your trip and it will generate a neat narrative flow, complete with a professional design. All that’s left for you to do is add your favourite holiday snaps.

But perhaps the best use of AI in Microsoft 365 is Designer. Not only can it instantly create eye-catching images for your presentation with just a short text description, but it can edit your own personal photos on the fly, taking out unwanted objects or photo bombers to make your pictures social media ready.

Stay organised no matter what life throws at you

Copilot can also save you a whole lot of time, helping to get on top of your digital life in ways that would have seemed magical just a few short years ago.

Let’s imagine you manage your household budget in Microsoft Excel, for example. Copilot can analyse your monthly incomings and outgoings and find new ways to present the data to help you find where savings might be made.

Maybe you just have a bunch of things that you need to get done, but aren’t sure how to start? Copilot in OneNote can take a brain dump of ideas, and organise them in a way that’s easier to tackle, letting you put the plan into action more easily.

Or perhaps you’ve let your email backlog hit such levels that it’s intimidating to look at. Copilot can help make it easier to tackle by examining long chains and summarising their contents, giving you a quick overview so you know whether you need to get involved or not.

And if you do need to reply, you can always use generative AI to construct a thoughtful message by jotting down the gist of what you want to say. ²

World-class security built in to protect your work

In this connected age, keeping your work and files secure across devices is all important, and Microsoft 365 has the best possible security to ensure everything is protected.

There’s Microsoft Defender, which is continuously alert to viruses, malicious apps and ransomware. If it detects anything untoward, you’ll be notified and given easy-to-follow steps to keep devices secure.

And because Microsoft understands how important files stored in the cloud are, OneDrive comes with built-in ransomware detection and file recovery, should the worst happen. For the most important of important files, there’s a Personal Vault folder which is secured with two-factor authentication to ensure that anything contained within is strictly for your eyes only.

Despite unleashing the power of AI on Microsoft 365, Microsoft has kept its prices pretty competitive. Microsoft 365 comes to just over £7/mth when buying a 12-month subscription, and Family plans for up to six people start at just £8.75.

It’s a small price to pay for all the creativity and organisational benefits AI adds to what are already the most sophisticated productivity tools in the business. And because it’s a live service, all future software updates are covered as part of the subscription, so you’ll always have the most cutting-edge AI features available.

Subscribe today, and supercharge your creativity with Microsoft 365 and Copilot.

¹ App availability varies by device/language. Features vary by platform. Minimum age limits may apply to use of AI features. Details. Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription required; usage limits apply to AI features. Learn more

² Applies to email accounts ending in @outlook.com, @hotmail.com, @live.com, and @msn.com