Toothbrush deals rarely impress me – these are my top picks this Black Friday

I review electric toothbrushes for a living and Black Friday is full of dud deals. These are the only brushes worth buying

Black Friday has come around again, which means now’s a great time to buy yourself an electric toothbrush on sale. Unfortunately, electric toothbrush deals are a minefield of overinflated original prices, panic-inducing flash sales and dud deals on pants products. That’s why I’ve been trawling the shelves looking for genuinely good discounts on products we’ve tested and reviewed.

To add a bit of context, I’ve been testing and reviewing health and beauty products, including toothbrushes, for over two years. In that time, I’ve become well acquainted with good, bad and absurd toothbrush technology. I’ve also developed some strong opinions on electric toothbrushes – before you ask, I am great fun at parties.

The recommendations below are a result of our years of thorough testing and research. Each brush represents brilliant value for money, excellent cleaning power and fabulous battery life. Of course, every brush here has been given a substantial Black Friday discount too.

The best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

Best for most people: Oral B iO3

The Oral B iO3 was a winner in our most recent Expert Reviews Product of the Year awards. Part of Oral B’s most advanced “iO” range, the brush has the same dual pressure sensor and powerful, quiet motor used in the ludicrously expensive models. The difference? This model skips out on app connectivity and brush tracking.

In my opinion, brush tracking overcomplicates what should be a simple teeth-cleaning process; who wants to download another app to their phone anyway? Furthermore, the three cleaning modes that come with the Oral B iO3 are more than enough to offer a brilliant clean. It’s easily the best electric toothbrush for most people to buy. Now that the brush is available for £50 in the Boots Black Friday sale, down from an average price of £96, it’s the perfect time to buy it.

Also consider:

If you’re buying two brushes for yourself and a special someone, consider buying an Oral B iO3 duo-pack. This gives you two Oral B iO3 brushes for £95, an extra £5 saving compared to buying two brushes individually. That’s well worth having in the run-up to Christmas.

Best budget option: Oclean Flow

It’s not often that an affordable brush measures up to its pricier competition. Thankfully, the Oclean Flow delivered a surprisingly powerful clean in my tests. I’m yet to write up my final verdict on the brush – Black Friday is getting in the way of that – but it’s got a whole host of impressive credentials you’d usually only find on expensive brushes.

For example, its 180-day battery life is quite literally the longest we’ve ever seen on a toothbrush. It also has a 2-minute timer, and five brushing modes and up to 76,000 movements per minute. USB-C charging means you don’t have to bother with ugly charging bases. The only thing you’ll lose out on is a pressure sensor, but that’s common among even more expensive Sonic toothbrushes.

Typically, this brush sells for an average of £30, but it’s available for £24 in Amazon’s Black Friday sales. Just be sure to add the £4 Amazon voucher before you checkout to get the best price.

Best high-end electric toothbrush deal: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 has long been one of our favourite high-end Sonicare brushes. That’s because it offers all the same cleaning power as the brand’s more expensive brushes, but without any of the gimmicky extras that ramp up the price.

This brush specifically has a slim handle, simple tactile controls and four cleaning modes, including a “Deep Clean +” mode: the most powerful clean Philips brushes can offer. Its app connectivity allows you to track your brushing habits, advising you on the pressure you’re using, as well as your brushing time. Note that this doesn’t include live brushing feedback or 3D brush tracking around your mouth, though I don’t recommend this feature for most people anyway.

When we reviewed the brush, it cost a whopping £249 and still received a Best Buy award. Now, you can buy it for just £108 in the Boots Black Friday sale – a £100 discount from its current average retail price. If you’re looking for a high-end brush and a powerful clean, it’s a safe bet.

Best mid-range electric toothbrush deal: Suri electric toothbrush

Suri has made a splash in the electric toothbrush market in recent years, aiming to challenge the amount of plastic waste produced by the industry. To do this, its sustainable toothbrush uses fully recyclable heads made from cornstarch, which can be returned to Suri to be recycled for free.

The brush itself is also brilliantly made, with a sleek aluminium body and a pastel-coloured finish that looks as good as its quality feels. It has two brushing modes – one for sensitive teeth and the other for regular cleaning – and a two-minute timer with 30-second pulses.

This Black Friday, you can buy a Suri toothbrush for £56, down from its original £75. That’s a fantastic 25% saving and its lowest-ever price. Alternatively, you can buy the brush with its USB-C charging, UV sanitising travel case for £72, down from £95. I personally find the case handy to have when I’m travelling, but it’s by no means a necessity.

