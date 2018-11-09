When is Black Friday 2024? Where to find the best early deals
All the dates and information you need to know ahead of Black Friday 2024 - plus where to find early deals
Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching: the consumer retail event of the year will take place, as always, on the fourth Friday of November, which falls on 29 November. However, over the years, the sales event has expanded beyond a single-day event and now tends to see a steady trickle of bargains and offers appearing throughout the entire month.
If you want to hunt down the best Black Friday deals, be sure to check back for our up-to-date coverage, as we’ll be showcasing the top early Black Friday offers as and when they become available. Simply eager to learn more about Black Friday 2024? Then scroll further below for our ultimate Black Friday guide.
Black Friday 2024: Everything you need to know
Black Friday 2024: Where to find the best early deals
It’s barely November, but Black Friday has well and truly begun. Big retailers such as John Lewis and AO have already launched their sales events, as have some of the biggest brands – Ninja and Shark are offering savings of up to £70 and £100 respectively.
We’ve been busy scouring the web for amazing early Black Friday deals on products we love, and we’ve put what we found into a series of spectacular live blogs.
- Best mattress deals
- Best vacuum cleaner deals
- Best air fryer deals
- Best TV deals
- Best smartphone deals
- Best headphones deals
Be sure to keep them bookmarked – we’ll be updating them, and this page, throughout the deals period.
Black Friday 2024: What is Cyber Monday and when is it?
Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday and sees retailers offer even more discounts. In 2023, that day falls on Monday 2 December.
As the name suggests, Cyber Monday is a predominantly online event. It was first popularised in 2005 after research from the American National Retail Federation (NRF) found there to be a flurry of online sales the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Since then, the line between Black Friday and Cyber Monday has become ever-more blurred, despite them having separate names, with most stores running deals during the weekend between the two dates – often referred to as Cyber Weekend. Sometimes you’ll get the best deals first thing on Friday, other times it may be best to wait until the deals start wrapping up and prices drop more. It all depends on your desired product, so stay vigilant!