Smarty review: A top-notch no-fuss network

Smarty review: Coverage, reliability and speed

Smarty uses Three as its host network, which has seen some big improvements in the past 12 months. For a start, its 5G services now reach over 60% of the UK population, making it EE’s biggest competitor for 5G services. Second, this growth, combined with high speeds in urban areas, has helped Three pass Vodafone and become the second-fastest UK network, with a median download speed of 34.7Mbits/sec.

That’s still lagging a good 30Mbits/sec behind EE’s median download speed of 65.1Mbits/sec, but it’s impressive nonetheless. What’s more, Three is the only network to have reached median 5G download speeds over 100Mbits/sec in all 16 cities where RootMetrics runs its 5G tests, and is the only network to pass the 200Mbits/sec mark in nine of them. If you live in a major city and want the fastest 5G signal, Three might be the best network to get it from.

As a result, Smarty users definitely seem pleased with the speed of their connections. Nearly 74% said it was always or often fast enough for web browsing, while over 58% said it was usually fast enough for audio streaming. The news isn’t quite so good with video streaming, where only 38% thought their connection was always or often capable of handling it, but Smarty’s hardly the only provider where that’s the case.

Meanwhile, signal strength seems solid, with 74% of users satisfied, and an impressive 77% of Smarty’s 5G customers told us they were happy with the speed of the firm’s 5G performance. This helped Smarty grab its only Mobile Network Award this year for the Best 5G category.