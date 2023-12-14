Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C review: A small but significant upgrade

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C review: What do they do well?

The noise cancelling on the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C is as good as ever. On a noisy aeroplane flight or London Tube train, they kill the worst ambient noise stone dead, and it’s not just the low rumbling of aeroplane engines they’re good at cutting down on.

They’re also pretty good at cutting out nearby conversations and other high-pitched noises. On a recent flight with a wailing child sitting in the row behind me, for instance, I was impressed with how effectively the AirPods Pro 2 eliminated the irritating sounds – they’re simply superb.

In these circumstances, you’ll want noise cancellation on full, but if you want to be able to hear a little of what’s going on around you, the new adaptive mode comes in handy. This doesn’t mute audio or pause it but it does cancel out some ambient noise without completely killing it, meaning if someone calls your name from across the office, you might be able to hear them.

As ever, integration with other Apple products is great. The presence of the H2 chip with its ultrawideband capability means you only need to bring the AirPods Pro 2 near your iPhone or iPad to pair them. And, even better, if you can’t remember where you put your headphones down, you can use Nearby Find to locate them to within a few centimetres.

I cannot begin to express how useful this feature is; it’s a huge time saver when you’re rushing around the house on your way to the office and can’t remember which jacket pocket you left your AirPods in. This feature must have saved me hours of frustration since it was introduced in the Lightning version of the AirPods Pro 2.

I’m also a big fan of how the touch controls work. They’re the same as on the Lightning AirPods Pro 2, but that doesn’t diminish how useful they are. You can pause and play with a quick squeeze of the stem, skip tracks with a double- or triple-tap, adjust the volume by sliding a fingertip up or down the front of each stem and toggle between noise cancellation modes by squeezing and holding.

READ NEXT: The best running headphones to buy

And it is good to see that the sound quality has improved, albeit by a tiny amount. I listened to the new AirPods back to back with the old ones in a blind test and found I was consistently able to identify the new ones as having a little more clarity and nuance to the audio – a small amount of extra zing, if you like – and slightly cleaner bass.

The synths at the beginning of Ed Wynne’s remaster of Ozrice Tentacles’ White Rhino Tea sounded a touch more three-dimensional, and once the intro subsided into the bass guitar lead-in, there was just a touch more separation.

Now, you’re not going to get sound quality quite as good as, say, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2, but I would say all but the most demanding of audiophiles and bassheads are going to be perfectly happy with the way these sound.