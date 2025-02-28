Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro hands-on review: This town ain’t big enough for the both of us

Accommodating that larger display is a bigger body that’s both taller and wider than the Phone (2a), albeit with a marginally slimmer depth (8.4mm vs 8.5mm). I immediately felt the extra bulk when I took the phones out of their boxes, with the width in particular feeling a little unwieldy. Comparing it to holding the Phone (2a), I’m not sure that the slightly larger display is worth this less manageable build.

The Gorilla Glass used in the previous generation has been replaced with the Chinese-made Panda Glass – I don’t know if this is an upgrade or not but it is claimed to do the same job – and the IP rating is a slightly higher IP64 now, certifying the phones as fully dustproof.

The edges are still plastic but both phones now have glass on the rear, which makes them feel that little bit more premium. Beneath that glass, both phones have the exposed components style that has become synonymous with the Nothing brand, as well as the iconic Glyph notification lights around the rear cameras.

Rounding out the feature additions is support for eSIMs – allowing you to either have two nano SIM cards installed at the same time or one nano SIM and an eSIM – and the new Essential Key.

This glossy button sits just below the power button on the right edge. I’ll discuss what it does in the AI and software section below but for now, I want to talk about its positioning.

For a southpaw like me, the Essential Key sits roughly beneath my ring finger, which isn’t ideal, but when holding the phone with my right hand, my thumb naturally sits over the power button. This means I either have to bend my thumb to a weird angle or readjust my grip to tap the Essential Key once – let alone double-tap it – which doesn’t feel particularly intuitive.

It’s not awkward enough to be an instant dealbreaker but I’d have preferred the Essential Key to be high up on the left side, where Apple puts the iPhone’s Action Button or Oppo and OnePlus put the alert slider.