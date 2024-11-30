The best Black Friday SIM-only deals, including the network I use

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snatch up bargains on big-ticket items but it’s also great for securing lower prices on longer term bills, too. Therefore, it’s worth considering if you’re in a position to switch to a new mobile network, as plenty of our favourites are offering cracking deals over the Black Friday weekend.

Whether your current contract is coming to an end or you’ve just picked up one of the best Black Friday smartphone deals and need a new SIM to go with it, these offers are worth checking out. The data packages are big, the prices are low, and the networks can be trusted, as we recommend them based on the results of our annual customer survey.

I’ve got a few great options here, prioritising speeds, data allowances and sheer value for money. First up, we’ve got the network that I personally use…

Best Black Friday SIM-only deals

Smarty: 80GB of data for £10/mth

I’ve been with Smarty for years now and there are a few key reasons that keep me from switching. First of all, and most importantly, I’ve always found the network (hosted by Three) to be reliable enough for my needs – something that other customers clearly agree with, as Smarty was highly commended for its reliability in our Mobile Network Awards.

Secondly, I travel a fair bit for work, so Smarty’s EU roaming policy is always beneficial to me. The roaming allows you to use your minutes, texts and up to 12GB of data for no additional cost, which more than sees me through a couple of days on the continent.

Even if I did want to switch networks, Smarty operates on a rolling monthly basis, meaning that you’re never locked in beyond the current 30-day period, and can cancel whenever you like. Even though I’ve stuck with the network for years, I appreciate that level of flexibility.

While there are a couple of good deals in Smarty’s Black Friday sale, my pick here is the £10/mth package. This bundle usually offers 40GB of monthly data but for Black Friday, Smarty has doubled the allowance, getting you a massive 80GB for the same £10/mth.

View deal at Smarty

EE: Unlimited data for £21/mth (£42/mth after first year)

Next up we’ve got a longer contract from EE. You’re losing the flexibility here but the network more than makes up for it in terms of sheer speed. EE is consistently rated the fastest network in the UK and offers some of the best 5G coverage around.

The package in question here is the Unlimited All Rounder deal, which gives you unlimited data usage (uncapped, unlike some of EE’s other “unlimited packages”), as well as enticing perks like no-charge EU roaming and the option to add a subscription to Netflix or Google One Premium 2TB as an added freebie.

This bundle is usually £42/mth but, for Black Friday, EE has cut the charges in half for the first year, meaning that the first twelve months will cost you just £21/mth. It reverts to £42/mth for the rest of the 24-month contract but this deal still saves you a hefty sum overall, cutting £252 off the lifetime cost.

View deal at EE

Voxi: 140GB of data for £15/mth

Having absolutely dominated in our annual survey across reliability, customer satisfaction and value for money, Voxi is our current favourite mobile network. As with Smarty, this is a virtual network (hosted by Vodafone, in this case) and operates on a rolling monthly basis, so you’re not locked into extended contracts.

You don’t get free EU roaming here, unfortunately, but Voxi does have its own freebies that will likely be relevant to more people, more often. As standard, Voxi contracts include unlimited social media use, meaning that using the likes of Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat won’t eat into your monthly data plan.

That applies to all Voxi deals but this one goes a step further, adding unlimited music and video streaming, too. This is only for select services but big hitters like Netflix, Apple Music and TikTok are all included – check out the full list here.

If you do want to use services outside of the freebies, the good news is that this offer also includes a killer data package, quadrupling the usual 35GB to give you a massive 140GB for the same £15/mth.

View deal at Voxi

If you’d like to match your new SIM with a shiny phone in which to put it, I’ve been gathering up all of the biggest smartphone bargains over on my live blog, with great savings from all the top brands. We’ve also got our central Black Friday deals hub, with discounts and deals on everything from mattresses to coffee machines.