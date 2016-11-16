The 7 best electric toothbrushes 2024, according to our testing

How we test electric toothbrushes: In-depth methodology

To test electric toothbrushes, we use them twice a day over a period of at least one week, making sure we get a feel for how they handle and perform when cleaning.

The most important attribute of a toothbrush is its cleaning power. To test this, we use plaque-disclosing tablets to check that all areas of the teeth are getting a proper clean. This allows us to see if the brush is able to thoroughly clean the teeth in all their nooks and crannies. If any problem areas are flagged, we’ll repeat the test to ensure this wasn’t user error.

Battery life is also a key component of electric toothbrushes, especially if you travel regularly. To check battery life, we leave the toothbrush running and time how long it takes for the battery to run down from a full charge. We then divide this figure by four minutes to get an accurate idea of how many days a single charge should last.

We also test all specific brush modes, attachments and install any apps required to get the most out of built-in smart features. This allows us to evaluate how comfortable the brush is to use as well as how intuitive and useful the smart features are – does the app actually give detailed, personalised brushing advice, or is it just a souped-up timer?

This data is then aggregated into a spreadsheet that allows us to easily compare the performance of each brush with its competition, while taking into account the all-important price.

↑ Return to top