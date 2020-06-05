Simba Hybrid Pro review: Our favourite hybrid mattress

As with the regular Simba Hybrid, there’s then a transition foam layer beneath the springs that also offers edge support and, finally, a supportive foam foundation that’s zoned to offer different levels of support below the shoulders and hips. To make moving and turning the mattress less arduous, it has two handles on each side. Simba recommends you do this once a month when you first receive the mattress and then every three to six months.

As you’d expect, given those extra two layers, the Simba Hybrid Pro is 30mm thicker than the regular Simba Hybrid. That makes for a mattress that’s 280mm thick in total, which is suitable for most fitted sheets. The only caveat is that the top cover of the Pro isn’t removable, so it would be wise to invest in a decent cotton mattress protector too.

Crucially, the Pro comes with a 200-night money-back guarantee, which is more than double the length offered by many of its rivals (with the exception of Nectar and Emma). That means you can try the mattress for a whole year and, if you don’t like it, you can return it for a full refund.

Simba Hybrid Pro review: Price and competition

Sadly, the extra comfort afforded by the additional layer of springs and wool comes at a considerable extra cost. Following a number of price increases on Simba mattresses, the Hybrid Pro now starts at £999 for a single mattress and rises to £1,239 and £1,419 for double and king sizes.

Discounts of up to 25%, and sometimes even 35%, are not uncommon on the Simba website, but this mattress is undoubtedly more expensive than equivalent premium models from other brands. Eve’s Premium and Premium Hybrid mattresses, for instance, cost £1,096 and £1,128 in king size. That said, the Hybrid Pro isn’t Simba’s most expensive mattress, with a new premium mattress: the brand’s latest premium model is the Hybrid Luxe, which will cost you a hefty £1,909 for a king.

Simba Hybrid Pro review: Comfort and performance

The standout feature of the Hybrid Pro is that layer of wool and, somewhat to my surprise, it’s instantly apparent when you first lie on the mattress, despite it being buried below a thick top cover.

The most obvious difference it makes is the extent to which it lifts you up compared with the foam found in the top layer of most hybrid mattresses. There’s a tautness you don’t find in foam comfort layers and, as such, there’s much less of a sinking feeling, which is definitely a very good thing.