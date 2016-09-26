The best power banks in 2024 as tested by our experts
Don’t get stuck without a charger – we’ve tested and selected the best power banks for keeping your devices juiced up on the go
With devices constantly getting bigger and more power-hungry, the best power banks are quickly becoming a necessary accessory for long trips out of the house. Whether you’re commuting to work or travelling abroad, having a decent power bank tucked away in your bag amounts to peace of mind that you’re not going to get caught short with no charger in sight.
Our team of experts have tested countless power banks over the years, and have compiled here the very best of them. If you want to get straight to the products, you’ll find a quick look at our top picks just below, with more detail in the mini-reviews a little further down.
For those who are unsure of what to look out for when shopping for a power bank, our buying guide runs through the top criteria to bear in mind – just follow the link below.
JUMP TO: Buying guide
Best power banks: At a glance
|Best power bank for most people
|Anker PowerCore Slim 10K (~£23)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best iPhone power bank
|Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (~£70)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best high-capacity power bank
|EcoFlow River 2 Max (~£449)
|Check price at EcoFlow
How we test power banks
We connect power banks through a USB power meter to a range of devices, including Android and iOS smartphones and an Acer Chromebook, to check how much power they output from each of their USB-A and USB-C ports.
We also check their wireless charging capabilities and measure the rate at which they charge from a 65W USB-C charger. Finally, we run a quick charge test to find out how much they can recharge our test smartphone in a 15-minute period.
READ NEXT: Best phone battery life
The best power banks you can buy in 2024
1. Anker PowerCore Slim 10K: Best power bank for most people
Price when reviewed: £23 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Thin and portable
- Not so great for… Relatively low capacity
Looking for maximum capacity in as small and slim a power bank as possible? Head straight for the PowerCore Slim 10K. It’s slightly smaller than your average 6.5in smartphone and just 14mm thick, yet it packs in a 10,000mAh capacity plus 12W USB-A and 20W USB-C charging.
In my 15-minute fast-charge test, it charged my smartphone by 15%, and even had enough oomph to give a quick boost to our charge-starved Chromebook, though at less than half the normal charger’s 45W speed. You can also charge two devices simultaneously, however in my test, the USB-C output dropped to just under 10W. Still, you’re looking at a power bank big enough to handle today’s most demanding smartphones yet can still fit in a pocket with your phone.
Key specs – Capacity: 10,000mAh; Input: USB-C; Outputs: USB-A (12W), USB-C (20W); Dimensions (WDH): 68 x 149 x 14mm; Weight: 193g
2. Juice 3 Charges: Best budget power bank
Price when reviewed: £20 | Check price at Argos
- Great for… Lightweight and compact
- Not so great for… Slower charging speeds
Despite being slim and light enough to tuck into your pocket, the Juice 3 Charges power bank squeezes in an impressive 10,000mAh capacity – enough to charge your phone two to three times, depending on the battery size.
You can charge it through micro-USB or USB-C, with the USB-C input squirrelled away on the side, and you can even charge two devices simultaneously. It’s not a fast charger, by any means. During testing, I measured the USB-A output at 8.85W and the USB-C at 9.85W, which was enough to recharge our test smartphone by just 11% and 13% respectively in 15 minutes.
However, I love the tough, slightly rubberised casing, the digital capacity display and the fact that it comes in a range of colours. If you’re looking for a small power bank to recharge with while you’re out and about, the Juice 3 Charges is a great option.
Key specs – Capacity: 10,000mAh; Input: USB-C/micro-USB; Outputs: USB-A (10.5W), USB-C (12W); Dimensions (WDH): 60 x 93 x 25mm; Weight: 193g
3. Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: Best power bank for iPhones
Price when reviewed: £70 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… High-capacity MagSafe iPhone charging
- Not so great for… Relatively expensive
If you want something a little beefier than Anker’s entry-level 622 MagSafe charger, consider the Anker 633 the next step up. This model has twice the capacity of the 622, now 10,000mAh, and still offers the same useful features as its little sibling, including clinging to the back of MagSafe-compatible iPhones and a fold-out panel that enables it to double as a kickstand.
With USB-A and USB-C outputs, it’s also a little more versatile than the smaller iPhone power bank. As a bonus, it’s also slightly faster, recharging my test smartphone by 13% in 15 minutes over a USB-A connection and by 14% over USB-C. Unlike the smaller version, it could also charge my Chromebook, though only with an 18W charge. The price is arguably on the steep side, but this is a great iPhone power bank that should see you through a few days away from a mains supply.
Key specs – Capacity: 10,000mAh; Input: USB-C; Outputs: USB-A (18W), USB-C (20W), Wireless (7.5W); Dimensions (WDH): 66.5 x 107 x 18mm; Weight: 217g
4. Juice Powerbank Max: Best-value mid-range power bank
Price when reviewed: £30 | Check price at Argos
- Great for… Massive capacity for the price
- Not so great for… Underperforms compared to rivals
Step up from the budget power banks to the mighty Juice PowerBank Max and you get a much more capable mobile charger, with a 20,000mAh capacity and a 20W USB PD output over USB-C. I measured the USB-A output at nearly 15W in my tests, which recharged my smartphone by 18% in 15 minutes. With USB-C, that output rose to just over 19W, which was good for a 22% recharge in 15 minutes. That’s not bad at all for an affordable power bank, and I also found it usable for charging tablets and even a Chromebook laptop, albeit at a slower-than-usual speed.
Of course, the Max is bigger and heavier than the 10,000mAh power banks, but not too big or heavy for the average bag or backpack. The robust rubberised casing should withstand any holiday or camping trip, and it’s built from 90% recycled materials, too. Other power banks beat it on performance, but it’s hard to better when it comes to value.
Key specs – Capacity: 20,000mAh; Input: USB-C/micro-USB; Outputs: USB-A (10.5W), USB-C (20W); Dimensions (WDH): 69 x 184x 27mm; Weight: 390g
5. EcoFlow River 2 Max: Best high-capacity power bank
Price when reviewed: £449 | Check price at EcoFlow
- Great for… Huge capacity and plentiful connectivity options
- Not so great for… Very expensive and heavy
The EcoFlow River 2 Max is a superb option if you require a mighty power bank with the capacity to charge multiple devices for a number of days, or if you’re seeking a reliable backup power supply in case of blackouts. The price point is high, but it’s got the hardware and performance to back it up.
For starters, the 512Wh capacity is massive. There’s also an abundance of connectivity options, including three USB-A ports, capable of outputting up to a total of 24W, one USB-C port and two three-pin mains outlets. It charges exceptionally quickly – during testing, it went from 0 to 100% in about an hour using mains AC – plus it can also be charged via USB-C and solar. It’s built to last, too, with a battery pack that should provide many years of effective use.
As you would expect, it’s heavy (6kg) and fairly large, but it retains a sense of portability thanks to a neat handle situated at the rear, meaning it’s not too taxing to move it between a car boot and a campsite, for example.
Read our full EcoFlow River 2 Max review
Key specs – Capacity: 512Wh; Inputs: Solar (220W), USB-C (100W), AC (660W), Car (100W); Outputs: USB-C (100W), USB-A (12W), DC5521 (36W), DC (126W), AC (500W); Dimensions (WDH): 269 x 259 x 196mm; Weight: 6kg
How to choose the best power bank or charger for you
What kind of power bank should I buy?
Basically, you’re trying to balance four factors: size, speed, capacity and price. The rules are simple enough: the less you spend, the lower the capacity and the slower the power bank will charge.
Cheap power banks
The cheapest and smallest power banks will have a capacity of between 2,500mAh and 10,000mAh. These days we’d avoid anything below 5,000mAh, as it won’t have enough charge to refuel most recent smartphones. At the upper end of this range, though, you’ll have sufficient capacity to recharge your phone or give a tablet a decent boost – and you can find one the size of a smartphone or a Mars Bar for around £12 to £18.
Mid-range power banks
Spend £18 to £30 and you’re looking at power banks with a 10,000-20,000mAh capacity and better connectivity, with USB-C connections now pretty much standard. You may get an increase in size and weight to match; 20,000mAh batteries can be roughly the size of a big-screen smartphone, but they’re also a good 50% heavier. However, you’ll also have much faster charging, with Quick Charge 4 and USB PD.
Expensive power banks
Splash out more than £30 and you can bag an even bigger power bank, with capacities starting out at 20,000mAh and going all the way up to 26,800mAh or more. USB-C with Quick Charge 4 and USB-PD will be a given, making up for the fact that you’re carrying a heavier brick of a charger. The advantage is that you’ll be able to top up multiple devices, often simultaneously, and you’ll have enough charge to keep them going for a whole weekend or even longer.
READ NEXT: Best smartphones
What else should I look out for?
Most power banks now use a USB-C port to recharge, although some models will have a micro-USB port as well to ensure compatibility with older chargers. Don’t worry if you don’t have the required cable, as one will usually be provided in the box.
One advantage of this shift to USB-C is that power banks now support USB PD for faster charging. This means your power bank will often recharge faster when connected to a suitable fast charger, at anywhere from 20W to 60W. At those speeds, even a high-capacity charger can recharge fully in three to four hours.
As for charging your devices, you’ll usually have a choice of USB-A and USB-C ports, with the latter supporting the fastest USB PD charging standards. All power banks and smartphones support the USB BC 1.2 standard, which can deliver up to 7.5W over USB-A or 15W over USB-C. Most also support the USB Power Delivery (PD) 3 standard, which increases the maximum voltage and current to deliver up to 100W of power – enough to charge a lightweight laptop at a decent speed. Not all USB PD power banks can push out that much juice; you’ll often find them limited to 15W, 27W, 45W or the maximum 100W, but even 27W will cover you for fast charging on a wide range of smartphones and tablets.
Beyond that, there are Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standards. The most common is Quick Charge 4, which pushes out a maximum 21V and 4.6A for 100W of output. It’s also compatible with USB PD, which is lucky, as Quick Charge 4 hasn’t had as much love from power bank manufacturers as the old Quick Charge 3 standard, with most standardising around USB PD. The same applies to the new Quick Charge 5, even though the latter can charge compatible phones to 50% within five minutes when using the right charger. It’s not hard to see why: USB PD is supported by Apple and Google’s recent devices and still delivers fast charging on Quick Charge 4 and Quick Charge 5 phones. More importantly, it’s an open standard without any licensing costs.
Is it worth paying extra for a fast-charging power bank?
Yes. There’s very little difference in terms of price these days, and even if your existing phone doesn’t support Quick Charge 4 or USB PD, there’s a good chance that your next one will. In fact, there’s an argument that the smartest thing to do is standardise around USB PD and ensure that your power banks, chargers, smartphones and tablets can all run under the same charging ecosystem, giving you fast charging whenever you need it.
What about charging wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones and other accessories?
Smaller accessories such as wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers and smartwatches can cause problems for power banks because they’re designed to charge using a low-wattage trickle-charge, rather than the 10W to 25W used to fast-charge your typical smartphone. Either there’s a risk of damaging the accessory or its charging case, or the smarter power banks can even shut down due to the low demand. However, some power banks now include a trickle charge mode designed specifically to charge these devices safely. If you’re planning a long weekend (or longer) away where you’ll need a recharge, this is one feature worth looking out for.
What about wireless charging?
If you care more about convenience than speed, wireless charging is very much the way to go – and a growing number of power banks support it. Just place your smartphone on the integrated wireless pad, and you can recharge without connecting any cables. There will be a hit on charging speeds, so you’ll be limited to 7.5W or 10W, but that’s not a big issue if you don’t need to recharge in a flash. As a bonus, we’re now seeing Magsafe-friendly chargers that will clamp onto an iPhone or a ring inside an iPhone case, meaning you can recharge your iPhone even while you’re using it.
Read Next: Best wireless chargers