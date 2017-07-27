The best broadband providers in 2024, based on our annual customer survey and in-depth reviews

Choosing the best broadband provider is one of the most critical decisions a household will make. When work, kids’ homework, TV, music and gaming are dependent on a fast, reliable connection, it’s vital you pick a plan that can be counted on.

Every year, we survey thousands of customers as part of the Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards to help point you in the right direction. We’ve got plenty of first-hand feedback on the speed, reliability, customer service and value on offer from 11 of the country’s leading broadband providers to help you narrow down your shortlist.

It’s easy to be swayed by the promise of “ultrafast” speeds at bargain prices, but there are many factors you should take into consideration when choosing a broadband provider. So we’ve provided a buyer’s guide at the bottom of the page to run through the chief considerations, along with a dedicated roundup of the best broadband deals to save you money.