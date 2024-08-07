Ninja DoubleStack XL air fryer review: Your countertop saviour

The DoubleStack didn’t disappoint when it came to results, either. In my energy tests, it used 1.070kWh running both drawers empty for an hour. Based on similar tests I’ve run on previous Ninja air fryers and other models, this is around what I expected but that’s not to say it isn’t energy efficient. If you’re running this for an hour, it will only cost you around 23p (as of July 2024), far less than running a standard 3,000W UK oven for the same amount of time.

I found it to be a mostly consistent all rounder while cooking a multitude of classic air fryer dishes. In particular, I found that it made fantastic crispy roast potatoes and coated tofu during day-to-day testing. And despite its smaller size compared to Ninja’s other models, I didn’t notice a consequential difference in cooking times.

In my tests, 500g of raw potato, cut into chips, cooked in 30 minutes at 180ºC, using one tbsp of oil. That’s a little slower than other air fryers I’ve tested, but it’s still a decent effort and the results proved better than I’ve seen with cheaper ovens.

Impressively, I found the DoubleStack can comfortably fit a whole 1.2kg chicken in each of its baskets, making it ideal for big gatherings or cooking roast dinners in record time. That said, the results weren’t quite as spot-on as when I cooked chicken in its larger sibling, the FlexDrawer, with both chickens looking less crisp.