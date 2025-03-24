Samsung QN90F review: Bye-bye reflections, hello home cinema

Samsung QN90F review: Price and competition

The QN90F comes in a range of sizes, which are priced as follows:

43in QN90F: £1,249

£1,249 50in QN90F: £1,349

£1,349 55in QN90F: £1,799

£1,799 65in QN90F: £2,599

£2,599 75in QN90F: £3,499

£3,499 85in QN90F: £4,999

£4,999 98in QN90F: £8,999

£8,999 115in QN90F: TBC

These are pretty reasonable prices for flagship 4K mini LED models, with their lack of external One Connect boxes likely helping them undercut Samsung’s previous flagship 4K mini LED pricing.

LG’s imminent C5 OLED and Samsung’s S90F OLED will likely present the strongest competition for the QN90F, offering as they do an OLED alternative for only around £100 more at their key screen sizes.

The 65in version of Sony’s Bravia 9 mini LED range costs £2,799 at the time of writing, while an interesting alternative if you want to mix things up with an epic screen size would be the 85in TCL Q9BK 4K mini LED TV, which currently only costs £1,999.