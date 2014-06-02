The best washing machines in 2024

That’s not to say that you should buy the very cheapest machine you can. Many of the big-name budget brands we’ve tested have failed to impress, and once you drop too far below the £400 mark, you will often find that key features such as pre-wash programmes, emergency drain-down features and accessible filters (for removing those coins and buttons that have blocked up the machine) start to disappear. Do away with those features, and you will struggle to clean nappies or children’s soiled clothes effectively, and may end up incurring expensive engineer call-out charges every time you forget to empty your pockets.

For reference, the best affordable machine we’ve tested over the last few years is Bosch’s relatively basic Serie 4 machine. Indeed, if your household can make do with a modest 7kg load capacity, then a ~£400 model from a big-brand manufacturer may be the best-value option.

If, however, you need the biggest drum capacity possible to cope with a larger household, then you have two choices: spend more on a premium brand model, or settle for a big-capacity model from one of the more affordable brand names.

What features should I look out for when buying a washing machine?

1. Energy consumption

Energy consumption and water use are the two factors that determine how much your washing machine will cost to run per year. As of March 2021, the old and mildly confusing EU Energy Label system, which graded appliances from A+++ down to A, has come to an end. It has been replaced with a new energy rating scheme that rates efficiency from A to G, with A being the most efficient. As before, an A-rated washing machine may be slightly more efficient than another A-rated machine, but the differences between similarly labelled appliances are negligible.

Each label also contains a figure for the washing machine’s power consumption rated at kWh per 100 washes (this used to be an annual consumption figure), and the water consumption used per cycle (this used to be measured in litres per year). The sticker now shows the duration of a full load wash cycle, and each machine’s load capacity for the now mandatory Eco 40-60 wash is also stated clearly.

The energy rating changes are refreshingly sensible, and it’s now easier to compare models via the energy rating stickers and estimate energy usage for your household.

2. Drum size

Drum size is quoted as the total weight of dry washing that can be loaded into the machine. For a typical household, a 6kg drum will suffice, but a larger 8kg or 10kg drum can be very useful. Not only does it let you wash more clothes in one go, it means you can wash larger items, such as duvets.

A larger drum will also tend to be more efficient, requiring less water and detergent to wash the same amount of clothes as a machine with a smaller drum.

3. Spin speed

The spin speed tells you how fast the drum is capable of spinning in revolutions per minute (rpm). Generally speaking, the faster the spin speed, the drier your washing will be when the machine has finished. Budget washing machines may spin at around 1,100rpm, but look for a 1,400rpm or 1,600rpm machine for the best performance.

All washing machines come with adjustable feet, and it’s important to ensure that the machine is level when you install it. A wobbly machine will rattle about and make a racket, and other vibration-related problems could develop further down the line.

4. Wash modes

Pay careful attention to the special wash cycles on a washing machine. A Woolmark-certified machine can wash woollen garments, while some machines have special silk modes. If you frequently wear delicate items, a hand-wash mode can save you a lot of manual labour. Some machines have anti-creasing and easy-iron settings, which will make it easier to care for those items you need to iron at the end of a wash.

Is it worth buying a Wi-Fi-connected machine?

It’s not essential, but it can be rather handy. Many machines these days partner Wi-Fi control with automatic dosing features, and these two features are a match made in laundry heaven. Simply throw washing in the drum, shut the door and you can set a wash going from anywhere in or outside the home.

The automatic dosing concept is quite brilliant, too. These machines have built-in tanks for detergent and softener which can be topped up every week or two depending on your usage. A further benefit here is that the machine can then use the optimal amount of detergent and softener for the load. Many of us tend to use too much detergent in the hope of improving wash performance, when it’s actually more likely to reduce performance and simply clog up the machine.

What are the best brands to buy?

It’s difficult to generalise here, as we’ve seen good, bad and middling machines from a wide range of manufacturers. One useful thing to note while you’re shopping, however, is that many brands are owned by a single parent company. For instance, Bosch, Siemens and Neff are all owned by BSH, with Bosch products generally pitched at the mid-price market, while Siemens and Neff are aimed more towards the high-end buyer.

As a result, we wouldn’t set too much store on a particular brand; the only way to be accurately gauge a machine’s performance is to test it thoroughly, and it’s almost impossible to get a good understanding of a machine’s reliability by reading reviews of any kind. Your best protection is to look for a lengthy warranty with no hidden call-out charges. In our reviews, we always dismantle any machines we test to see how repairable the parts are in the event of a problem. Most machines are built to be disposable these days, but some are markedly less disposable than others.

