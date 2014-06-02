The best washing machines in 2024
Find the best washing machine for you with our bite-sized reviews and handy buying guide
Unless you have a penchant for launderettes, investing in the best washing machine you can afford is a wise decision. Choosing the right model counts for a lot, in terms of energy efficiency, cleaning performance, longevity and ultimately, the condition of your laundry.
Washing machines are a key focus here at Expert Reviews. These appliances are the subject of many of our reviews and buyer’s guides, and they’re evidently a favourite topic among our readers. It can be hard to tell the differences between washing machines, especially when sellers use unfamiliar jargon to describe their features – so we’ve made it our business to bring all the facts out in the wash.
In this guide, we’ll talk you through the pros and cons of some popular, highly-rated washers. Whether you’re looking for a budget, mid-range or high-end appliance, you’ll find some on-the-money recommendations in our round-up. If you’re unsure exactly what criteria to bear in mind when browsing, you can use the link below to skip down to our buying guide.
Best washing machine: At a glance
The best washing machines you can buy in 2024
1. Beko RecycledTub WTL94151W: Best budget washing machine
Price when reviewed: £329 | Check price at Argos
- Great for… a considerate mix of wash programmes
- Not so great for… high-performance drying
This is the budget washing machine with a conscience. Okay, so it’s not fully made of recycled materials but Beko’s RecycledTub range uses recycled plastic bottles which contribute to around 10% of the materials used in each machine’s tub, which we believe to be a step in the right direction.
Taking into account its family-sized 9kg capacity and decent 1,400rpm spin speed we rate this machine as a high performance option, within its affordable price bracket. It offers low noise levels, good performance and some effective wash cycles, including a quick wash that can clean a full 9kg load in just 28 minutes or a 2kg load in 14 minutes.
In addition to all the usual wash cycles, there’s an Anti-Allergy cycle endorsed by Allergy UK, which is a welcome addition for buyers react adversely to allergens such as pollen, dust mites and pet hair. The StainExpert cycle tackles tough stains, and regular gym goers will appreciate the Sports wash cycle.
The intuitive interface and large easy-to-load porthole mean this is a machine that’s simple to use, too.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: B; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
2. Hisense WFQA9014EVJM: Best A-rated washing machine under £400
Price when reviewed: £399 | Check price at AO
- Great for… value for money
- Not so great for… washing delicate items
Not only is this Hisense washing machine super-affordable; the A energy rating means it’s cost-effective to run, too. That’s reassuring at a time when we’ve all got one eye on our electricity bill – and it’s equally comforting to consider that this machine gets excellent ratings for ease-of-use and quiet operation.
Larger households will welcome the roomy 9kg drum, while all users can benefit from the Pause & Add feature which allows you to pause the cycle within its first 10 minutes, so you can add in any forgotten items. The 1,400rpm spin is very good, but it isn’t the most efficient that we’ve encountered.
There are 15 wash programmes to choose from, including a 15-minute quick wash and steam cycles that kill bacteria and reduce odours; the latter are perfect for allergy sufferers or households with young children.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: No; Hand wash: No
3. Bosch Series 4 WAN28282GB: Best washing machine under £500
Price when reviewed: £449 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… straightforward, high-level performance
- Not so great for… buyers seeking maximum energy efficiency
Bosch’s affordable Series 4 machines have blown us away with their performance in previous years, so we’re pleased and unsurprised that this up-to-date model shows only subtle changes from previous iterations. The Bosch model numbers count steadily upwards, and each subsequent generation has built on the superb performance we saw in the WAN28201GB a few years back.
If you’d assume that washing performance would be radically better on pricier machines, Bosch’s budget models would prove you wrong. The latest model, the Series 4 WAN28282GB, has a modest 8kg capacity and 1,400rpm spin speed, and it jettisons all the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and automatic dosing bells and whistles of pricier models. Our only downsides here are that this B-rated machine isn’t as energy efficient or water frugal as pricier models.
Bosch has rejigged the selection of programmes, adding a dedicated ‘down’ programme for duvets and similar, but otherwise it’s business as usual. You get a useful selection of programmes, easy-to-understand controls and a great all-round performer for under £450. Given the build quality on offer, that’s not to be sniffed at.
Key specs – Drum size: 8kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: C; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
4. Bosch Series 4 WGG04409GB: Best energy efficient washing machine under £750
Price when reviewed: £479 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… energy-efficient washing
- Not so great for… users who enjoy super-premium features
Energy efficiency is top of everyone’s priority list right now, but you don’t need to shell out for a top-of-the-range model to minimise running costs. Bosch is one of our firm favourites for reliable laundry appliances and this A-rated washing machine has everything you need to help keep bills low.
The roomy 9kg capacity will allow you to keep the number of loads you wash to a minimum, and with adjustable temperature and spin speed, you can easily programme it to suit your needs. Another feature we liked is the EcoSilence drive motor, which will likely be noticeably quieter than your old machine. The A rated energy efficiency should put your mind at ease with regards to electricity consumption, while those with a water meter will welcome the washer’s ActiveWater Plus tech, an on-board water management system that will ensure it only uses what it needs.
In terms of wash programmes, you get all the standard options you’d expect, plus a handy SpeedPerfect option that can shorten those wash cycles and wash a full load in around an hour.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes – delicates
5. Miele WWR860WPS TwinDos: Best premium washing machine
Price when reviewed: £2,469 | Check price at AO
- Great for… market leading controls and display
- Not so great for… your bank balance
If we’re going to pay a super-premium price for a washing machine, we would expect to get some pretty special features in return. The Miele WWR860WPS has these in spades.
The headline innovation here is the WWR860WPS’s ‘M-Touch’ TFT colour display, which replaces the old-fashioned buttons and dials found on most washers with a swipeable, tappable touchscreen. For buyers who like to be ahead of the technological curve – or those who simply relish a silky-smooth user experience – the ‘M-Touch’ controls will be a big draw. The WWR860WPS also features Wi-Fi connectivity, TwinDos detergent dosing and the latest iteration of Miele’s quick-wash tech: PWash2.0.
Underneath these various bells and whistles, you’ll find a highly effective washing machine that provides a cornucopia of washing programmes that run efficiently – so much so that the appliance has earned a coveted A rating for energy efficiency.
As far as we’re concerned, the only downside to this fabulous washing machine is the price.
Key specs – Drum size: 9kg; Spin speed: 1,600rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Silk wash: Yes; Hand wash: Yes
6. AEG 7000 LFR74164UC: Best A-class washing machine for any budget
Price when reviewed: £729 | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… smart functionality
- Not so great for… users requiring a hand wash cycle
One of the gems of AEG’s 7000 Series, the LFR74164UC offers great energy efficiency, without compromising on premium features. We were particularly impressed with this machine’s Steam Refresh cycle, which is perfect for quickly sprucing up your clothes; and its smart functionality, which enables a notification to be sent to your smartphone when a wash cycle finishes. There’s a comprehensive range of wash programmes, too, including delicates and wool washes.
With a 1,600rpm maximum spin speed, the LFR74164UC is one of the most powerful machines on our list – perfect for when you need to get resilient textiles dry in a hurry. This does come at a slight cost in terms of operating noise, as the machine can reach a lively 76dB during its spin cycle. On the bright side, the LFR74164UC works quietly most of the time.
Key specs – Drum size: 10kg; Max spin speed: 1,600rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: No
7. LOGIK L714WM23: Best budget A-rated washing machine
Price when reviewed: £239 | Check price at Currys
- Great for… affordable energy efficiency
- Not so great for… larger households
It used to be the case that we would only see A-rated washing machines once in a blue moon. Nowadays, you can get a genuinely good one at a bargain price.
The LOGIK L714WM23 provides excellent washing efficiency in a super-low-cost package, complete with some nice-to-have features such as a 15-minute quick wash and a steam cycle.
Naturally, this machine does have a few limitations. The 7kg maximum laundry capacity will force larger households to run their washer more often than they might like to, while the machine’s aesthetic is pretty basic. Nonetheless, considering the price you pay, we’re happy to give the L714WM23 an “A” for value, to go with its energy efficiency rating.
Key specs – Drum size: 7kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: No; Hand wash: No
8. Haier HW100-B1439N: Quietest washing machine
Price when reviewed: £499 | Check price at AO
- Great for… creating a calmer, quieter home
- Not so great for… users who need a hand wash setting for their clothing
If you want a quiet washing machine, we’d suggest you start by looking for Quiet Mark certification. The Haier HW100-B1439N has this award, and then some, with a spin cycle noise rating of 67dB that matches or beats every comparable appliance on the market. The wash cycle is super quiet too, at 53dB, which is less noisy than a normal conversation.
Haier attributes this machine’s exceptionally low noise ratings to their use of a beltless motor, which keeps vibration to a minimum during spin cycles.
The HW100-B1439N is more than just a quiet operator. It’s also energy efficient (rated “A”), high-capacity (with a 10kg maximum load), and features a steam cycle to help users remove stains and creases. We would recommend it, in particular, to busy households hoping to bring some calm to their kitchen.
Key specs – Drum size: 10kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes; Hand wash: No
9. LG TrueSteam FH4G1BCS2: Best 12kg washing machine
Price when reviewed: £749 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… a superior user experience
- Not so great for… repairability
Innovative, high-performing and – dare we say it? – beautiful, the LG TrueSteam FHG1BCS2 pushes the boundaries in all the ways a premium washing machine should.
With a super-sized drum capable of holding loads up to 12kg, this is the perfect appliance to wash a whole large household’s laundry in sophisticated fashion. Very few machines of the FHG1BCS2’s calibre can match that capacity.
Many attributes set this washer apart from the crowd. We loved the machine’s super-speedy 14-minute quick wash and its chic digital display, for example.
There are just a few omissions that hold the FHG1BCS2 back from achieving our idea of perfection: for instance, there’s no hand-wash programme.
Key specs – Drum size: 12kg; Max spin speed: 1,400rpm; Rated efficiency: A; Wool wash: Yes; Delicate wash: Yes (“Gentle Care”); Hand wash: No
How to choose the best washing machine for you
How much should you spend?
If you’re working under the assumption that spending more on a machine will guarantee improved washing performance, then you will probably be rather pleased to hear that you’re wrong. Our tests of a wide range of machines show that, in many cases, pricier machines simply increase wash capacity or add extra features – such as automatic dosing, touch screen controls and Wi-Fi connectivity – rather than offering improved stain-tackling prowess.
That’s not to say that you should buy the very cheapest machine you can. Many of the big-name budget brands we’ve tested have failed to impress, and once you drop too far below the £400 mark, you will often find that key features such as pre-wash programmes, emergency drain-down features and accessible filters (for removing those coins and buttons that have blocked up the machine) start to disappear. Do away with those features, and you will struggle to clean nappies or children’s soiled clothes effectively, and may end up incurring expensive engineer call-out charges every time you forget to empty your pockets.
For reference, the best affordable machine we’ve tested over the last few years is Bosch’s relatively basic Serie 4 machine. Indeed, if your household can make do with a modest 7kg load capacity, then a ~£400 model from a big-brand manufacturer may be the best-value option.
If, however, you need the biggest drum capacity possible to cope with a larger household, then you have two choices: spend more on a premium brand model, or settle for a big-capacity model from one of the more affordable brand names.
What features should I look out for when buying a washing machine?
1. Energy consumption
Energy consumption and water use are the two factors that determine how much your washing machine will cost to run per year. As of March 2021, the old and mildly confusing EU Energy Label system, which graded appliances from A+++ down to A, has come to an end. It has been replaced with a new energy rating scheme that rates efficiency from A to G, with A being the most efficient. As before, an A-rated washing machine may be slightly more efficient than another A-rated machine, but the differences between similarly labelled appliances are negligible.
Each label also contains a figure for the washing machine’s power consumption rated at kWh per 100 washes (this used to be an annual consumption figure), and the water consumption used per cycle (this used to be measured in litres per year). The sticker now shows the duration of a full load wash cycle, and each machine’s load capacity for the now mandatory Eco 40-60 wash is also stated clearly.
The energy rating changes are refreshingly sensible, and it’s now easier to compare models via the energy rating stickers and estimate energy usage for your household.
2. Drum size
Drum size is quoted as the total weight of dry washing that can be loaded into the machine. For a typical household, a 6kg drum will suffice, but a larger 8kg or 10kg drum can be very useful. Not only does it let you wash more clothes in one go, it means you can wash larger items, such as duvets.
A larger drum will also tend to be more efficient, requiring less water and detergent to wash the same amount of clothes as a machine with a smaller drum.
3. Spin speed
The spin speed tells you how fast the drum is capable of spinning in revolutions per minute (rpm). Generally speaking, the faster the spin speed, the drier your washing will be when the machine has finished. Budget washing machines may spin at around 1,100rpm, but look for a 1,400rpm or 1,600rpm machine for the best performance.
All washing machines come with adjustable feet, and it’s important to ensure that the machine is level when you install it. A wobbly machine will rattle about and make a racket, and other vibration-related problems could develop further down the line.
4. Wash modes
Pay careful attention to the special wash cycles on a washing machine. A Woolmark-certified machine can wash woollen garments, while some machines have special silk modes. If you frequently wear delicate items, a hand-wash mode can save you a lot of manual labour. Some machines have anti-creasing and easy-iron settings, which will make it easier to care for those items you need to iron at the end of a wash.
Is it worth buying a Wi-Fi-connected machine?
It’s not essential, but it can be rather handy. Many machines these days partner Wi-Fi control with automatic dosing features, and these two features are a match made in laundry heaven. Simply throw washing in the drum, shut the door and you can set a wash going from anywhere in or outside the home.
The automatic dosing concept is quite brilliant, too. These machines have built-in tanks for detergent and softener which can be topped up every week or two depending on your usage. A further benefit here is that the machine can then use the optimal amount of detergent and softener for the load. Many of us tend to use too much detergent in the hope of improving wash performance, when it’s actually more likely to reduce performance and simply clog up the machine.
What are the best brands to buy?
It’s difficult to generalise here, as we’ve seen good, bad and middling machines from a wide range of manufacturers. One useful thing to note while you’re shopping, however, is that many brands are owned by a single parent company. For instance, Bosch, Siemens and Neff are all owned by BSH, with Bosch products generally pitched at the mid-price market, while Siemens and Neff are aimed more towards the high-end buyer.
As a result, we wouldn’t set too much store on a particular brand; the only way to be accurately gauge a machine’s performance is to test it thoroughly, and it’s almost impossible to get a good understanding of a machine’s reliability by reading reviews of any kind. Your best protection is to look for a lengthy warranty with no hidden call-out charges. In our reviews, we always dismantle any machines we test to see how repairable the parts are in the event of a problem. Most machines are built to be disposable these days, but some are markedly less disposable than others.