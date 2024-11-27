Expert Reviews

The best Black Friday dehumidifier deals

Banish damp air for less this Black Friday, with deals on our favourite tried-and-tested dehumidifiers from Meaco, ProBreeze and more

Black Friday is almost here. The deals event is no longer limited to 29 November as it once used to be; you can find discounts on all kinds of products throughout the month. But “Black Friday Week” and Cyber Monday are usually when the best deals start dropping.

We’ve already seen some great discounts on headphones, air fryers, smartphones and more. And if you’re after a dehumidifier for your home, you’re in luck. A number of our favourite models are on sale.

A dehumidifier can be a great solution for a home afflicted with damp and mould and we’ve tested plenty of models for a range of budgets and room sizes. Below, we’ve put together a roundup of the best dehumidifiers to buy this Black Friday, including models from leading brands such as Meaco and ProBreeze.

The best Black Friday dehumidifier deals

1. Meaco Arete Two (Was £300; now £270)

 
Meaco Arete Two - 7 front close

The Meaco Arete Two is the latest model we’ve reviewed, and also the best dehumidifier you can buy right now. It offers enough power for large rooms and has a great laundry mode to help dry your clothes faster. It retails at £300, but you can currently get it for £270 from Meaco Dehumidifiers.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to spend that much, the MeacoDry Arete One is also discounted (down from £275 to £236).

View deal at Meaco

2. ProBreeze 20l dehumidifier (Was £180; now £165)

 
best dehumidifier ProBreeze PB 08
Another decent option for large homes and laundry drying, this ProBreeze dehumidifier is down from £180 to £165 (or £170 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale). In our tests, it reduced the humidity of a room on a winter’s day by 15% within just two hours.

It’s worth pointing out that ProBreeze’s online Black Friday sale is pretty extensive, with deals on its wider dehumidifier range as well as radiators, fan heaters and more.

View deal at ProBreeze

3. Swan ActivAir SH16810N (Avg £175; now £141)

 
best dehumidifier Swan 20L DehumidifierSwan’s ActivAir SH16810N dehumidifier doesn’t offer lots of fancy modes and, in our opinion, it’s all the better for it. It’s not the quietest and the 4l tank capacity can’t rival that of the Meaco and ProBreeze dehumidifiers above, but its sheer ease of use and minimalist design earned it a spot on our best dehumidifiers roundup.

On average, the SH16810N will cost you around £175 on Amazon. But in the retailer’s Black Friday sale, you can get it for £141. In fact, it’s never been cheaper than this.

View deal at Amazon

