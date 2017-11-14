Expert Reviews

Black Friday coffee machine deals: Bag a bargain on De’Longhi, Ninja, Sage and more

The Black Friday countdown has begun and we’ll be posting all the best coffee machine deals right here

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday coffee machine deals, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be keeping this page updated throughout November with the best price drops on our favourite and best reviewed coffee machines. 

Coffee machines can be expensive, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to get your hands on top quality machines from the likes of De’Longhi, Nespresso, Ninja and more. 

Whether you’re after an easy going pod machine, a fully automatic bean-to-cup, a manual espresso machine or something in between, we’ll be scouting out the best deals that are actually worth your time.

All deals are vetted by the Expert Reviews team, who have decades of experience testing, reviewing and writing about all things home and tech. This means we’ve kept up with coffee machine price changes over the years and know a good discount from a bad one.

01 Nov | 12:10pm

Save £116 on the Sage Barista Touch coffee machine

Sage Barista Touch cut out imageSave over £100 on the Sage Barista Touch coffee machine ahead of Black Friday. We gave the Touch a full 5/5 stars and a best buy award in our full review due to its excellent functionality and quality espresso. It’s now a bargain at £803, saving you £116 on its average price.

