Apple iPad Air (M3, 2025) review: Superb, but this tablet is over-powered and overpriced

Around the edges are the usual selection of buttons, speaker grilles and ports. Assuming you’re looking at the tablet in landscape, the volume up and down sit on the top edge towards the left side with the power/fingerprint sensor button just around the corner on the short left edge. There are twin speaker grilles on the left and right edges, with the latter also hosting the tablet’s USB-C port, while the top edge hides a set of magnets and wireless charging coils – this is where you dock your Apple Pencil Pro to charge and store it.

Towards the front, we have the screen, surrounded by a fairly chunky bezel – measuring roughly 11mm thick – with the Center Stage 12-megapixel webcam mounted in the long bezel above the screen. And on the rear is the single 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera in the top right corner with a small LED flash just to its left and the three pogo pin contacts for the Magic Keyboard sit on the left side.

And that Magic Keyboard is just as good as ever. The cantilevered hinge design is just brilliant – it helps the display to “float” just in front of your fingers, making it really easy to reach out and touch the screen for scrolling and the like – while typing on the backlit keyboard is as comfortable as on any laptop. This is why you’d buy the iPad Air over the regular iPad. The standard Magic Folio Keyboard simply isn’t as good.

You might also want to opt for the iPad Air over the iPad because it supports the Apple Pencil Pro. Again, this is an expensive accessory at £129, but it does add quite a few features over and above the USB-C model, including magnetic wireless charging, tilt shading and haptic control, a feature I really love. To use it, just give the barrel a squeeze and up pops a context sensitive menu, allowing you to switch tools quickly and easily.