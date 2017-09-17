The best office chairs tried and tested for comfortable home working in 2024

2. John Lewis Gerard: Best budget office chair

Price when reviewed: £79 | Check price at John Lewis

Great for… tight budgets

Not so great for… permanently remote workers

Not to put too fine a point on it, but when compared to some of the other chairs on this list, the Gerard is about as basic as swivel office chairs come. The good news is that this is reflected in the chair’s price tag. Part of John Lewis’ Anyday range of affordable furniture and homewares, this budget-friendly office chair costs just £79 – a mere fraction of some of the other options here. Because of this, the Gerard is our favourite budget office chair and winner of the Highly Commended award in our 2023 Remote Working Awards.

Adjustable features are limited to gas-lift height adjustment, and in our testing it did feel a little bit hard to sit on. As such, it’s perhaps better suited to someone who needs an office chair for occasional use rather than a permanently remote worker (indeed, John Lewis’ own specifications recommend only four hours of use a day). But that’s not to say it’s devoid of any cushioning, and it certainly felt very solid and supportive, if a bit stiff.

Note that we did notice a slight chemical smell on initially unboxing and assembling the chair, but found that this dissipated after a day or two. Putting the chair together was simple, although John Lewis does offer an assembly service for £22 – which puts up the total cost up to a still very reasonable £101.

All in all, it might not be the most advanced of the bunch, but a sub-£100 price tag makes the Gerard a great budget option. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s measurements before you buy, though; this chair is slightly on the smaller side, so it may not be suited to bigger builds.

Key features – Overall height: 99cm; Width: 60cm; Depth: 55cm; Height: 45-55cm; Backrest width: Unspecified; Backrest height: Unspecified; Weight: 9.4kg; Seat material: Textile upholstered foam; Backrest material: Textile fabric; Adjustable lumbar support?: No; Seat depth adjustment?: No; Arms?: Yes; Adjustable arms?: No; Tilt Adjustment: No; Tilt lock: No; Tilt tension: No; Maximum load: 110kg