The best lawn mowers to buy in 2024: Electric, petrol and cordless options, tested and reviewed by experts

Everybody with a lawn needs a way to keep it looking trim and tidy, but buying the best lawn mower for your needs is tricky when there are so many makes and models to choose from. Do you go cordless, electric or petrol? Do you need a cylinder, rotary or hover mower? How big do you need to go, and how much do you need to spend? Most importantly, what do you need for those perfect, Wembley-esque stripes?

In the last five years, I’ve tested a wide range of different mowers, covering everything from manual hand mowers to lightweight hover mowers, powerful electric mowers and beefy, self-propelled cordless mowers. Based on that experience, I’ve picked out the best lawn mowers for different types and sizes of lawns and different budgets. You’ll find my recommendations reviewed below, and if there’s any other advice or info you need before you buy, you should find it in the buying guide after the reviews. Get reading, make your selection and get a great-looking lawn that’ll make you proud.