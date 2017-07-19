The 7 best air fryers in 2024: Tested and reviewed for speedy meals

Exterior: The best way to clean the exterior of your air fryer is with a gentle soap and warm water. We recommend giving your air fryer a wipe down after each use.

Interior: Most air fryers nowadays have dishwasher-safe parts and baskets. If you don’t have a dishwasher, you should clean the baskets and trays with dish soap and hot water. Be sure to use a non-scratch sponge to protect the coating.

Heating element: Food debris, oil and other grime can get stuck on the element. This can cause your air fryer to function incorrectly and can even be a fire hazard. Clean the element when the air fryer is unplugged and completely cooled with dish soap and warm water. Be sure to read our full guide on how to clean your air fryer heating element correctly.

Are air fryers energy efficient?

Air fryers are far more energy efficient than your average convection oven over short periods. The majority of air fryers we’ve tested use between 0.52kWh to 1.206kWh at 200ºC when run for an hour. They also heat up more quickly than ovens due to their small size and large fans, which move hot air around the cavity much faster than an oven.

The average oven takes longer to heat up but if you plan on running your air fryer for a long time (several hours) to batch cook, it might be more economical to use your oven instead. This is because ovens use less energy to maintain their level of heat once at the correct temperature. For short cooking times, up to an hour, an air fryer is still going to be the most energy-efficient choice, though. See how an air fryer compares to your more traditional oven in our comparison article.

What types of air fryers are there?

Basket style: This type of air fryer typically has a removable basket that pulls out from the front of the appliance and a perforated tray insert to syphon off excess oil. Dual basket air fryers will have two of these, usually side by side. These are the easiest air fryers to use and often the entire basket can be put in the dishwasher.

Oven style: These air fryers look more like mini tabletop ovens and don’t have a removable basket. Instead, they open up like an oven or microwave and have removable tray inserts that sit inside. These air fryers usually have a see-through door, which is ideal for checking on your food as it cooks. Some, such as the Tower 10-in-1, also come with additional accessories for cooking rotisserie chicken and more.

Self-stirring: Many of Tefal’s Genius models feature a self-stirring paddle, which turns food automatically as it cooks. This is ideal if you don’t want to revisit your food throughout cooking to shake or turn it. This paddle does take up cooking space, though. They’re also typically more expensive than other types.

Features to look out for

Synch and match: On dual-drawer air fryers, this is really important. The sync function allows both baskets to finish at the same time, even if they are set to different times and temperatures. The match function simply matches the time and temperature in both baskets, helpful; if you’re cooking the same thing on both sides and don’t want to input the information twice.

Bake/roast: If you also plan on using your air fryer as your oven, these features are really handy. The bake and roast settings run the fan at a lower speed than the air fry function. This means the heat will build more slowly and helps to avoid food browning too quickly on top, ideal for cakes and delicate proteins.

Proof: If you’re a keen baker, you might want to consider an air fryer with a low heat proofing setting. This is useful if you want dough to rise quickly and don’t have any warm spots in your house.

How much do air fryers cost?

Our tried and tested air fryers start at £50 but the most expensive models can cost up to £270. If you’re looking for a budget model, we wouldn’t recommend spending any less than £50 and anything up to £100 will see you through.

If you can splash out a bit though, the sweet spot is around £150 to £200, if you want the best performance and features.