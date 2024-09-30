Meaco Arete Two 20l review: The best dehumidifier, now even better

The Smart Laundry mode is designed specifically for drying clothes, running the dehumidifier with the aforementioned faster fan speed until the relative humidity hits 32% or the six hour timer runs out. You can press the timer button if six hours isn’t going to be enough. Finally, the Night mode reduces the fan speed to low to keep noise to a minimum, while disabling any beeps and turning off all lights and indicators.

The timer works on an hourly basis for up to 24 hours, and can be set to turn the dehumidifier on (if you engage it while in standby) or off (if set while the dehumidifier is on).

Meace Arete Two 20l review: How well does it work?

The new display and control panel looks more complicated than it actually is, with a humidity gauge at the top rather than the standard two digit display, and the buttons for the Smart Humidity mode and Smart Laundry mode on the left and right sides. The gauge slowly fills as the humidity level falls, and you can toggle through the different targets by tapping on the Smart Humidity button.

Connect to the dehumidifier through Meaco’s smartphone app and you can also control it through your phone. Not only can you monitor and control the humidifier remotely – handy if you’re leaving it to work while you sit in peace elsewhere – but you can use routines to control when the humidifier comes on and set the desired mode and target temperature. You can even set the Arete Two to kick in if the temperature or humidity level in your location reaches a certain level. Plus, you get voice controls, both through Alexa and the Google Assistant.