Mattress sag: How to fix a sinking bed

Some people love a firm mattress, others love a soft mattress, but no-one loves a saggy mattress. When your bed gives you that sinking feeling, you may be tempted to throw your mattress out. However, some sagging can be fixed and, to an extent, may even be covered in your warranty.

Mattress sag is basically a big dent that shouldn’t be there. Even a soft mattress should support your body consistently: if it doesn’t you could end up dealing with a sore back.

While the best mattresses we’ve reviewed come with warranties that last at least 10 years, it’s worth noting that these don’t cover issues that you’ve caused yourself. You may be causing your bed to sag every night without realising it, for example by sleeping without a mattress protector or by using an unsupportive bed base.

In this article we’ll reveal why your mattress may be sagging, offer some ways to fix it, and reveal how to ensure your next mattress stays supportive for years.