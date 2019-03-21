How to dispose of an old mattress

Mattress disposal: Everything you need to know

Can I take my mattress to the tip?

We don’t recommend taking your old mattress to a tip operated by your local authority. Mattresses may be recyclable but unless you find a good recycling plant locally, disposing of your old mattress at the tip means that it will likely end up in landfill.

With an estimated 8.5 million mattresses sent to landfill each year, it’s more important than ever to explore other options. On top of that, simply dumping your mattress in a tip might land you with a fine, so it’s worth reading on as we look at more environmentally responsible ways to dispose of your mattress.

Can I give my old mattress away?

If you believe your mattress is no longer good enough for yourself, then it might not be good or healthy for anyone else to sleep on, either. As a guide, the National Sleep Council suggests changing your mattress every seven years.

This means that while handing a mattress down to your kids or donating it to a charity shop is a cost-effective way of dealing with its disposal, it’s not necessarily the best idea. With that said, if you’ve simply gone off the feel of a mattress that’s still in good condition, giving it away could be a generous, sustainable and convenient option.

Paying a waste company

If you really want to know where your mattress is going – and when – hire the services of a waste disposal company. Doing so requires little more than a web search with your location settings turned on to find your nearest mattress collection and disposal company.

More often than not, these companies claim that they recycle, and that they have great customer service and flexibility. So, you can get your mattress collected when you want and sent somewhere that you’re happy with, albeit for a fee.