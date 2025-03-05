Dreams TheraPur ActiGel Glacier 3800 Combination mattress review: Ideal for hot sleepers

Dreams describes the TheraPur mattress as medium firm, but I’d suggest it’s a little firmer than this. The pillow top does give a lot of initial softness, which is fantastic for cushioning and a little contouring around pressure points. But the sprung foundation makes for an extremely firm feel. However, testing for sinkage did show that, with a pile of 2.5kg weights (totalling 10kg) in the middle, the mattress’ surface did dip by 35mm. This is slightly more than the sinkage on the Emma NextGen Premium mattress, for example. However, the mattress didn’t dip any further at the edge, where sinkage was also 35mm. This is particularly impressive for a pillow top mattress, which often doesn’t have great edge support. The Dreams TheraPur allows you to spread out and use the entire surface of the mattress, while also providing a stable structure to sit on.

I was impressed by the build quality of the Dreams TheraPur, with the mattress being well-made and neatly stitched together. Obviously we can’t judge durability over a short testing period, but it’s worth noting that pillow top mattresses often have a slightly shorter lifespan than their counterparts. This is because the pillow top section will wear down before the core and, because you can’t flip the mattress, all wear will be concentrated on one side. So, in the case of the Therapur, the foams in the pillow top are likely to wear down quicker.