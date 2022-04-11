The best mattress for heavy people: Our expert picks for ample support and comfort

Picking up one of the best mattresses for heavy people will net you consistent support right across the sleeping surface, delivering a comfortable sleep that won’t leave you with aches and pains. Going beyond just comfort, finding the right mattress for your body size is vital for good mental and physical health.

In our years of testing mattresses, we’ve found many that are suitable for larger people and determined the general level of support needed. You need enough support to let your spine lie straight while you sleep, whether you’re seeking the best mattress for back pain, or just want to upgrade your bed. In other words, your back shouldn’t be sinking into the mattress. The heavier you are, the more supportive your mattress needs to be.

We’re here to help. After testing more than 40 mattresses, and carefully measuring their firmness, edge support and ability to keep you cool at night, we chose our top five for heavier people. Read on for our recommendations, plus useful information on warranties, trials periods and how much you’ll need to spend.

