The best hybrid mattresses 2024: Our expert picks for comfort and support

The best hybrid mattresses combine the lush comfort of memory foam with the support of pocket springs. For those interested, most popular bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma, Simba and Eve offer at least one hybrid mattress, so there’s no shortage of choice on the market.

While lengthy bed-in-a-box trial periods let you test out a mattress over many months, it still helps to do your research first. To help with this, we’ve compiled a round-up based on testing dozens of mattresses and comparing them on factors such as softness, support and temperature control.

After our extensive testing, we’ve narrowed the field down to our favourite six hybrid mattresses. On this page we’ll reveal our top picks, including their pros and cons, and offer a short buying guide. Also check out our in-depth guide to mattress types for more on how hybrid mattresses compare with their foam and sprung counterparts.