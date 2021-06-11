Best cooling mattress: Tried and tested for a cooler night’s sleep
We’ve trawled through our hands on reviews to pick out this selection of the best cooling mattresses
The best cooling mattress can be a lifesaver for those who get too hot during the night. Made with materials designed for maximum breathability, they’ll keep you comfortable throughout the warmest of summer nights. To be clear, no mattress will actively cool you down, but some will be better than others when it comes to temperature regulation.
Finding the right mattress can require considerable research, particularly as most mattress brands claim to be breathable and cool in some way, shape or form. Thankfully, we’ve reviewed more than 40 mattresses here at Expert Reviews, allowing us to give you the best recommendations whatever your needs might be.
Below, you’ll find a roundup of some of our favourite tried-and-tested mattresses, picked specifically for breathability and temperature regulation. Below that, you’ll find a short buying guide on how to find the best cooling mattress for you. We’ve also taken the time to explain the process that goes into our mattress testing. If, however, you just want a quick list of recommendations, see our at a glance list directly below this introduction.
READ NEXT: Best mattresses
Featured deal
We gave the Simba Hybrid Pro five stars and our Best Buy award, and now you can get one at a massive 25% discount. Don’t hang around though as the Simba summer sale is due to expire on 30 June.
Best cooling mattress: At a glance
|Best bed-in-a-box cooling mattress
|Simba Hybrid Pro
|Check price at Simba
|Best firm cooling mattress
|Otty Hybrid
|Check price at Otty
|Best value cooling mattress
|Emma NextGen Premium
|Check price at Emma
How we test mattresses
How better to test a mattress than to sleep on it. Though, we don’t just put our feet up for eight hours, there are also a number of key factors we take into consideration. Alongside comfort and support, we look closely at firmness and temperature control – though we also focus on edge support and motion isolation when needed.
To illustrate, when taking temperature into account, all-foam ones might feel warmer than some of its counterparts, which makes them a less viable option for those who may overheat at night.
Where you place your mattress – whether that be on a sprung slatted bed, durable divan base or even the floor – will have an effect on how the mattress feels beneath you. And though we are not able to test a variety of bed bases when reviewing a mattress, we will always factor it as part of our decisions.
Following our primary tests, we take into account any trial runs that might be on offer – which is a common occurrence within the bed-in-a-box market – before tackling the big question, is the mattress good value for money?
READ NEXT: Emma Original vs Simba Hybrid: Which is better?
The best cooling mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress: The coolest of mattresses
Price: From £550 (single) | Check price at Otty
Great for… cool comfort and edge support
Not so great for… manoeuvrability
Whether it’s down to the titular ingredients of bamboo and charcoal or more testament to the design of the mattress itself, Otty’s Pure Hybrid is a great choice for hot sleepers. In fact, at the time of testing in __, our reviewer called it the “coolest-feeling bed-in-a-box mattress I’ve tested to date”.
The Pure Hybrid offers great levels of comfort and support for a range of sleeping positions, decent motion isolation and excellent edge support. In fact, one of the only downsides we could find was its lack of side handles, which poses a bit of a problem when it comes to rotating it.
At £850 in a king size, it’s not the cheapest option but nor is it the most expensive either, and there’s a good chance you’ll find it discounted in one of Otty’s regular online sales. You’ll also get a 100-night trial period to try it out.
Read our full Otty Hybrid Pure mattress review
Key features – Type: Spring and foam hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first 12 months; once every 3 months thereafter; Sizes: Single to super king, plus EU sizes; Trial period: 100 nights
2. Emma NextGen Premium: Best cooling mattress for most people
Price when reviewed: From £489 (single) | Check prices at Emma
Great for… Comfort and breathability
Not so great for… Bounce, or for those who prefer a softer mattress
Emma’s premium mattress has gradually fallen in price since it launched in the height of summer 2023 and you can now snap up a king size for just £79809, and that’s before you take into account Emma’s occasional discount sales. What hasn’t changed, though, is the skin-friendly comfort and breathability that so impressed us when we tested it during a heatwave.
Thanks to an innovative combination of large, super-supportive pocket springs and assorted layers of foam, the Emma NextGen Premium achieves that rare feat among hybrid mattresses: it lets your skin breathe, even if you usually tend to feel warm in bed. The removable cover is another masterstroke, wicking sweat from your body and washing clean in time for another sleep.
Admittedly, we found the NextGen Premium quite firm so it’s perhaps not the first choice for those who prefer a soft mattress. But as far as its “cooling” properties are concerned, it does an excellent job with airflow and avoids the dreaded clamminess common with foam and hybrid mattresses.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium review
Key features – Type: Spring and foam hybrid; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Trial period: 200 nights
3. Simba Hybrid Pro: The best premium mattress
Price when reviewed: From £899 (single) | Check price at Simba
Great for… Its temperature regulating wool layer
Not so great for… Those who want a removable (and washable) top cover
One of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve ever tested, the Simba Hybrid Pro is constructed from several layers of foam, two microspring layers (one more than the regular Hybrid), an upper wool layer and a “breathable sleep surface”. For this reason, we felt it outperformed many other foam and hybrid mattresses when it came to heat regulation.
At £1,279 for a double mattress, it’s not cheap (the Hybrid Ultra holds the title of Simba’s most expensive mattress). However, it comes with a 200-night money-back guarantee, and can often be had at a discount in Simba’s regular sales.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
Key features – Type: Spring and foam hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first six months; once every 3/6 months thereafter; Sizes: Single to super king; Trial period: 200 nights
4. Origin Hybrid: Best cooling mattress on a budget
Price: From £465 | Check price at Origin
Great for… sleepers on a budget
Not so great for… those who want a washable top cover
For what is a reasonably low price, the Origin Hybrid mattress offers a great deal of support and comfort. What’s more, it does a good job when it comes to temperature regulation too. While the top layer might not feel “ice cold” as Origin describes it, our reviewer found that they didn’t overheat or wake up feeling sweaty when they tested it during a London heatwave – nor do the upper foam layers soften too much, as can often happen with memory foam.
Unfortunately, like the Otty Pure Hybrid, there are no handles for turning and the cover can’t be removed and washed as with some mattresses. But these are minor qualms, and you should probably be using a mattress protector anyway.
At full price, the Origin Hybrid will cost you £629 in a king size, which is great value when you weigh it up against some of the other mattresses we’ve tested. Origin also offers a 200 night trial period.
Read our full Origin Hybrid mattress review
Key features – Type: Hybrid; Needs turning? No; SIzes: Single to super king, plus EU sizes; Trial period: 200 nights
5. Otty Original Hybrid: Best firm cooling mattress
Price when reviewed: From £530 (single) | Check price at Otty
Great for… People who prefer a firmer feel
Not so great for… Corner support
If the Simba Hybrid Pro is a bit of strain on the budget, Otty’s mattress is a good affordable alternative. We found it to be a firm and supportive mattress, even if our reviewer did note it lacking slightly in corner support. The Original Hybrid is constructed from several layers of foam, including an upper layer of temperature-regulating memory foam, as well as a layer of full-size pocket springs (up to 2,000 16cm springs according to Otty) and “airflow side support”.
Despite the savings, Otty still manages to match Simba’s trial period of 200 nights, which should be plenty of time for you to decide whether or not the Original Hybrid is right for you
Read our full Otty Original Hybrid review
Key features – Type: Spring and foam hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first 12 months; once every 3 months thereafter; Sizes: Single to super king, plus EU sizes; Trial period: 100 nights
How to choose the best cooling mattress for you
What is a cooling mattress?
In a sense, the term “cooling mattress” is a bit of a misnomer, as no mattress we’ve ever tested will actively cool you down. Ultimately, whether your mattress will help you to keep cool or not depends on the materials it’s made with, and there’s a lot of variation in this respect. Mattresses made with breathable materials will be the most effective in keeping you cool, while denser and more synthetic mattresses will be warmer.
What makes a cooling mattress cool?
Sprung mattresses: Mattresses with a sprung layer, whether they be pocket-sprung mattresses or hybrids (memory foam or latex mattresses with a spring or microspring layer), allow for improved airflow between their coils, meaning better breathability and a cooler night’s sleep.
Wool: Natural materials are often better than synthetic ones when it comes to heat regulation. Wool is particularly good for both its insulating qualities and its breathability, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Two of our top picks in this roundup, the Simba Hybrid Pro and the Harrison Spinks Velocity 4250, contain wool layers.
Latex: The open-cell design of latex foam allows for air circulation and breathability, which is why many have praised it as a cooler alternative to memory foam (which we’ll get into in more detail in the next section).
What about memory foam?
Because it retains body heat, memory foam has gained a reputation as a poor choice for hot sleepers – and not unfairly. However, you shouldn’t be too quick to completely write off memory foam.
Many modern memory foam mattresses use open-cell foam in their top comfort layers to improve breathability. Better still, many bed-in-a-box foam mattresses are hybrids, which, as we’ve touched on above, combine the benefits of foam with the breathability and air flow of a sprung layer.