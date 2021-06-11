Best cooling mattress: Tried and tested for a cooler night’s sleep

The best cooling mattress can be a lifesaver for those who get too hot during the night. Made with materials designed for maximum breathability, they’ll keep you comfortable throughout the warmest of summer nights. To be clear, no mattress will actively cool you down, but some will be better than others when it comes to temperature regulation.

Finding the right mattress can require considerable research, particularly as most mattress brands claim to be breathable and cool in some way, shape or form. Thankfully, we’ve reviewed more than 40 mattresses here at Expert Reviews, allowing us to give you the best recommendations whatever your needs might be.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of some of our favourite tried-and-tested mattresses, picked specifically for breathability and temperature regulation. Below that, you’ll find a short buying guide on how to find the best cooling mattress for you. We’ve also taken the time to explain the process that goes into our mattress testing. If, however, you just want a quick list of recommendations, see our at a glance list directly below this introduction.

