Mattress mould: What it is – and how to get rid of it

Mattress mould is one of the last things you want growing around you as you sleep. As well as being unsightly and smelly, mould in your bed can affect your sleep quality and seriously damage your health.

Mouldy mattresses are a common problem in the UK. While you’ve probably dealt with mould-related issues in your home before, you may be shocked to discover what’s lurking beneath your mattress.

The good news is that most cases of mattress mould are easy to treat by yourself. Mattress mould is not necessarily a sign that your bed is on its last legs, and even the best mattresses we review here at Expert Reviews are vulnerable to mould and mildew.

In this article, we’ll explain what mattress mould is, how to spot and how to remove it. We’ll also reveal what you can do to prevent it coming back, even in our damp British climate.