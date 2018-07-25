How to choose a mattress 2024: Tips on how to buy the right mattress for your bed and budget

Mattress size: How big should you go?

Another important factor to consider when choosing a mattress is size. Most mattresses are sold in a standard range of sizes: single, small double, king and super king, while others are also available in alternate sizes such as queen.

Many buyers face constraints when selecting the size of their mattress. You might need to buy a mattress to fit your existing bed frame, or you might be working with limited floor space.

As a rule, it’s often beneficial to buy the largest mattress you can (within reason). The Sleep Council warns that many people buy beds that aren’t large enough. Consider the fact that a double bed is only 135cm wide – which at less than the width of two single beds is nowhere near roomy enough to accommodate two adults sleeping comfortably and without disturbing each other. Even moving up one size to a king size mattress – at 150cm – can make a big difference.

If you share your bed, it’s advised to buy the biggest one you can fit in your bedroom, as disturbance from a partner moving around in the night is one of the most common causes of troubled sleep.

Also, bear in mind that European mattress sizes differ from UK ones. The product specification should make clear which sizing standard is used: UK or EU.

Testing and trial periods: Should I try before I buy?

Besides being the right type and size, your mattress should provide you with the ideal support and comfort. That’s why it’s important to either try before you buy or get a mattress with a trial period. In some cases you can try a mattress out in a shop, taking time to lie on it in your natural sleeping position. A more thorough (and less awkward) alternative is to buy a mattress online, and take advantage of the free trial period. Many mattress brands, and especially those selling bed-in-a-box mattresses, offer trial periods that last 100 nights or even longer. (It’s important to note that not all online mattress retailers offer a free trial, so double-check before you take the plunge.)

Sleeping position: Should my natural sleeping style influence which mattress I buy?

Different sleeping positions require different types and levels of support, so it makes sense to pick your mattress according to the way you sleep.

Side sleepers typically need a mattress that provides a lot of pressure relief, especially at the points where the body pushes down the most (you can work these out by imagining yourself lying on a floor). Pocket sprung with a soft top is often the best choice, though some memory foam or latex mattresses can also work well. Side sleepers should avoid very firm mattresses, which may cause discomfort at key pressure points. See our roundup of the best mattresses for side sleepers.

Front sleepers will often benefit from a pocket sprung mattress, as this type can work well for supporting the front of the body in all the right places, whereas memory foam might make you feel smothered while sleeping on your front. Latex can also work well for front sleepers, thanks to its squishy feel.

Back sleepers can often get along fine with any mattress type. With that said, you should look for a model with ample support and a bit of give, as this combination helps to keep the spine well aligned during sleep.