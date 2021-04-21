Simba Hybrid Luxe review: Luxury at a premium

Simba Hybrid Luxe review: Performance and comfort

Where many bed-in-a-box mattresses expand very quickly once cut free from their vacuum packaging, the Luxe was comparatively slow to rise, at least at initially. After unboxing the mattress at lunchtime, however, it had still fully expanded and was ready to be slept on by that evening, so I can make no complaints on that front.

Also pleasing was the relative lack of “off gassing” odour emitted by the Simba Hybrid Luxe. Simba claims its Simba-Pure foams are free from chemicals such as “TCPP, phosphates, parabens, biocides and persistent organic pollutants”. This not only makes the foam more environmentally friendly but might also explain the relative lack of bad smell that you sometimes get with memory foam products.

As for the mattress’ firmness, the Hybrid Luxe feels a little softer than the Hybrid Pro when pushing down on it and when you lie on it. The top layers also feel noticeably more accommodating and sumptuous than those on the Hybrid Pro. This makes for a mattress that better suits sleeping on your side, as there’s more give around your hips and shoulders.

In spite of this, the Luxe still offers excellent levels of support when lying on your front and back, and, thanks to its thicker design, I also found it plenty supportive and stable when used on a sprung slatted foundation. To give a little more context with regards to its firmness, I’d say it’s a touch firmer than the Brook and Wilde Elite that I tested most recently.

Overall, then Simba has managed to deliver a very happy middle ground where there’s plenty of comfort without compromising on support. Although the three layers of springs give the Hybrid Luxe a certain amount of bounce, though, it still feels more like a foam mattress than a pocket sprung one in that you’re never really aware of the springs. That’s not a bad thing but worth being aware of nonetheless.

READ NEXT: Best mattress for side sleepers

As for temperature control, I found the addition of the bamboo to the wool layer made little difference to Luxe’s cooling properties. Like the Hybrid Pro, the Luxe does a great job of keeping things cooler than some foam mattresses but perhaps because of its softer nature, which can make you feel more enveloped in the comfort layers, it still falls short of a traditional pocket sprung mattress with solely natural fillings.

Buy now from Simba