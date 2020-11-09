Best mattresses for side sleepers 2024: Tried-and-tested options for a comfortable night’s sleep

The best mattress for side sleepers is one that will provide enough support and cushioning to keep your spine aligned while you sleep. Too soft and your body won’t get that support it needs; too firm and you’ll be putting pressure on your shoulders and hips. Finding that delicate balance can be tricky.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve tested more than 40 mattresses of varying types, from pocket sprung to memory foam and hybrid models, and have picked out a handful that are best suited for those that prefer to sleep on their side.

Below our roundup, you’ll find a buying guide offering some advice on what to look for when buying a mattress. We’ve also included some information on how we test mattresses, and what factors we take into consideration in our reviews. If you just want to see a quick list of recommendations, though, check out our snapshot at a glance list just below this introduction.