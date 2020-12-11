DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review: Grab a giant discount today

Compared with other premium hybrids though, these are fairly standard prices, especially for a mattress of this depth. To put it into perspective, the Simba Hybrid Pro costs £869 for a single, moving up to £1,074 and £1,229 for a double and king. Meanwhile, the Eve Premium Hybrid starts at £978 for a double and goes up to £1,128 for a king. This actually puts DreamCloud’s hybrid at the cheaper end of the premium scale. Add the longer home trial and lifetime guarantee into the mix and it’s one competitively-priced luxury bed in a box.

If you’re willing to sacrifice either some depth or layers there are some more affordable options that we rate pretty highly. These include Brook + Wilde’s Lux mattress, which starts at £549 for a single or the Eve Lighter Hybrid, which starts at a reasonable £360 for the same size.

The best alternatives and where to buy them

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review: Comfort and performance

It may be pricey but DreamCloud’s mattress certainly looks the part. It looks and feels like a premium mattress you might find in a showroom and that classic bed-in-a-box, off-gassing smell that inevitably arises when you pull it from its shrinkwrap bag, isn’t nearly as bad as some of its rivals.

However, while it very much looks like a bed you’d want to dive into night after night, its comfort and performance is a bit of a mixed bag.

I should start by saying that overall, it’s supremely comfortable. DreamCloud rates the Luxury Hybrid as ‘luxury firm’, meaning it’s supportive but still has the soft, plushness you’d associate with a top-end hybrid mattress.

Arguably, it’s on the softer side of firm and this is down to its airy memory foam top layer. When you first lie down, it feels comfortable and supportive plus, because it’s not overly firm, it suits most sleeping positions. Some issues did arise during testing, however, which may rule out DreamCloud for certain sleepers.