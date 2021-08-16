Best double mattress 2024: Our favourite options from Emma, Simba and more

The best double mattress is a smart choice when it comes to mattress size. A double is big enough to share with a partner or sprawl out during the night yet small enough to fit comfortably into your bedroom, and it’s also cheaper than a king size, so you can afford to spend more on quality and comfort.

But which double mattress is best for you? We’ve tested more than 40 mattresses here at Expert Reviews, including memory foam and bed-in-a-box hybrids, before putting together our roundup below. If you still need some guidance when searching for a new mattress, check out our buying guide at the bottom of the page.

Our top picks excel in areas including comfort and value for money, and we’ve highlighted the respective merits and drawbacks of each in our mini reviews. If you’re just after some quick recommendations, though, see our at a glance list below.

