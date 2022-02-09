The best king size mattresses you can buy in 2024: Our expert picks, tried and tested

The best king size mattress is a worthwhile upgrade from a double if you share your bed with a partner, or you just value your space. Not only does a king size give you more room, but we’ve found that bigger mattresses isolate movement better and even keep you cooler all night.

But which king size mattress should you choose? To help, we’ve tested more than 40 mattresses of many types, including memory foam and bed-in-a-box hybrids, to measure qualities such as softness, support and temperature control. We’ve whittled down our top favourites to just six mattresses, which you can check out on our best mattress roundup and buying guide.

Alternatively, on this page we’ll reveal our top king size mattress picks in areas including comfort and value for money, and offer useful information such as warranty details and, of course, price.